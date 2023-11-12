5 Characters Who Need To Make A Bold And The Beautiful Comeback

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has been a staple of daytime television since 1987, and dozens of characters have come and gone from the series during that time frame. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) and John McCook (Eric Forrester) are the only original actors left on the show who were present during the series premiere. While some other characters are still on the canvas with different faces, many have disappeared from the show altogether.

Some characters arrive on the scene for a hot storyline but eventually fade into the background, forgotten for whatever the hottest new thing is. However, some characters are worth giving a second opportunity to shine in the spotlight. Countless individuals impacted the series in one way or another and would instantly shake things up if they made their returns to "Bold."

Many of the characters on the list have somewhat of a villainous side, but the bad guy types typically offer more to the overall direction of a show like "Bold." Regardless of their personalities, giving characters with deep connections to those currently on screen a new lease on life will undoubtedly improve the sudser. There's nothing but good things that can come from it. Whether for a short period or a contract return, any of these faces would be a game changer.