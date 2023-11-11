What Happened To The Cast Of Eight Is Enough?

"Eight Is Enough" made its TV debut in 1977 and chronicled the everyday exploits of Sacramento newspaper columnist Tom Bradford (Dick Van Patten) and his wife Joan (Diana Hyland) as they raised eight rambunctious kids, ranging in age from 8 to 22. Based on Thomas Braden's book of the same name, the show was a hit with viewers, who clearly related to the joys and challenges the Bradford clan experienced.

When an unforeseen tragedy took place, the show was forced to evolve from a strict comedy to include more dramatic elements — essentially becoming one of TV's first dramedies long before anyone had even coined that particular term. That combination proved a winning one, allowing the show to carve out a niche as wholesome family entertainment that wound up running for five successful seasons.

The series ended its run in 1981 and remains fondly remembered by viewers. But what happened to all of the actors who played the Bradfords? As it turned out, their individual stories run the gamut from heartwarming to unspeakably sad, but all of them are fascinatingly memorable. For the full picture, read on to find out what the cast of "Eight Is Enough" is doing today.