Who Is Kevin McCarthy's Wife, Judy?

In October 2023, Kevin McCarthy's tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives ended when he was voted out by his peers just months after his election in January. The unusual end of the Californian politician's term as Speaker heightened public interest in his complex relationship with Donald Trump and his personal life — especially because he was the first American speaker to be ousted. Despite the brevity of his speakership, Kevin's marriage to his wife, Judy McCarthy, has been a constant, spanning over three decades.

They tied the knot on August 29, 1992, and have raised two children: Connor and Meghan. Kevin's political career has inevitably placed him under the microscope, while Judy has preferred to maintain a more private life. Nonetheless, she has been a visible figure during key moments, offering support at his campaigns and rallies. However, Judy wants everyone to know she's her own woman, not just a politician's wife.