Celebrities With The Most Stunning Hazel Eyes

They say that eyes are the window to the soul, so it makes perfect sense that they're one of the first things we notice about a person. Eye contact can tell us a lot about how someone carries themselves (and perhaps can even make you fall in love) but there's one thing that we notice quicker than anything else: the color. Whether you're a fan of crystal blue peepers a la Frank Sinatra or deep brown pools like Kim Kardashian, there's no denying that hazel eyes are jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Hazel isn't just one color, but rather a blend of green and brown.

The best thing? Everyone lucky enough to have hazel eyes has a slightly different shade, with some having an emerald tint and others a more caramel hue. This variation makes them so enigmatic and special, especially when it comes to celebrities.

Some of the biggest names in the business have hazel eyes, but have you ever really noticed? Not only does it look incredible in photos (of which there are many) but it also sets them apart. Only around 5% of the world's population have this color, making it one of the least common colors. When it comes to getting dressed up for the red carpet, it also makes makeup very fun to play with. So many different eyeshadow colors really set off hazel eyes, as you're about to see. Let's go on a little Hollywood tour of hazel eyes, from actors to musicians.