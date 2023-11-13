Whatever Happened To Reba Star Scarlett Pomers?

The following article mentions an eating disorder.

Long before she was a judge on "The Voice," Reba McEntire was just about everyone's favorite TV mom. In the early 2000s, the country music legend starred in the popular WB TV series "Reba." In the beloved sitcom, McEntire played a single mom of three kids. As the titular character's middle child, Kyra Hart, Scarlett Pomers regularly brought the laughs thanks to her quick wit and sarcastic delivery. When it came to being part of the hit show, Pomers told Kriselen.com, "I love being part of a family who all work together to make the show as entertaining as we can."

Despite Pomers being only around 13 years old when she starred on "Reba," it was far from her first TV role. In fact, by that time, she had been steadily acting since she was a toddler, beginning with TV commercials. Pomers even appeared in the critically acclaimed film "Erin Brockovich" in 2000, and had a recurring role on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001. As she later explained on E!'s "Child Star Confidential," "Growing up in front of millions of people ... it was something that I've been doing for so long, it's just been part of my life."

While Pomers remained in the public eye for a while after "Reba" ended in 2007, it seems that she later disappeared from Hollywood completely. So whatever happened to Scarlett Pomers? Let's break it down.