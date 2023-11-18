Matthew Perry And M. Night Shyamalan's Drunken Night Together Was Full Of Twists

After his meteoric rise to success on "Friends," Matthew Perry was presented with numerous opportunities for meeting all kinds of celebrities, whether it was on set or a night out. When he was working on "The Whole Nine Yards," Perry and Bruce Willis formed a strong friendship that included wild partying as well as profound, heartfelt conversations.

In addition, Perry's friendship with Willis led to the "Friends" star connecting with film director M. Night Shyamalan. In 2000, when Willis received a People's Choice Award for his performance in Shyamalan's film, "The Sixth Sense," he asked Perry to attend the ceremony and present him with the award. Perry briefly met Shyamalan backstage at the event.

Perry explained on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2016, six months after the award ceremony, he and the director crossed paths when Shyamalan happened to enter a bar where Perry was hanging out with some friends. They greeted each other, and Shyamalan joined the group. They enjoyed a couple hours' worth of conversation, and Perry was impressed with how much Shyamalan appreciated his humor. The two men then went to a different club and kept partying. Given their strong rapport, Perry suggested that they should work on a film together, only to have Shyamalan look at him quizzically. Eventually, a friend of Perry's came over and revealed some jaw-dropping news: The man wasn't Shyamalan. However, Perry's story is more complicated than just mistaken identity, as the real Shyamalan explained in 2021.