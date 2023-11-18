The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Is Clear On How He Feels About Donald Trump
Eric Braeden is undoubtedly one of the most vocal and unapologetic actors on "The Young and the Restless," quite similar to his character, Victor Newman. Braeden's fearless portrayal has made Victor one of the five "The Young and the Restless" characters we'd love to grab a drink with. While some co-stars and viewers may not agree with his opinions, it's impossible not to admire a man known to stand for what he believes in. Braeden's social media pages are a mix of thoughts, experiences, and political views. However, a single glance through them makes one thing clear: The "Y&R" star does not like former president Donald Trump.
Braeden's feelings aren't limited to social media posts, either. In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast's Tim Teeman, the actor compared Trump's ideologies to those of a fascist. He stated: "The essence of fascism is simplifying complex problems, or rather explaining them in simplistic ways."
The two-time Soap Hub Award winner also criticized Trump's economic policies on the Gay Guide Network. He associated trickle-down economics with Trump's approach to governing the nation, and argued that such policies don't work but only benefit the rich. On X (formerly Twitter), he labeled Trump as an "insensitive" and "ignorant," particularly referring to the politician's comments about former President George H.W. Bush.
Eric Braeden believes that America never stopped being great
Eric Braeden, a three-time Soap Opera Digest Award recipient, has an issue with Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. He stated to The Daily Beast in 2017, "This clown says he is going to make America great again. America is great. I'm an immigrant. I know. It has its faults, but who doesn't? [...] It's always trying to renew itself. Look at what comes out of California. It's one of the most productive states in the world."
The actor also clearly prefers the Obamas and Clintons over Trump. He referred to the Obamas in the same interview as "two of the most scandal-free, decent, intelligent people ever to occupy the White House," and criticized how they were "vilified" by Trump supporters. He didn't hold back on slamming Rupert Murdoch via an X post in 2023, believing the media mogul enabled Trump to become president.
"The Young and the Restless" star has labeled Trump a hypocrite on multiple occasions. When Trump was pictured holding a Bible, Braeden posted on X in 2020: "Trump with a BIBLE?? Give me a break!!! Talk about UTTER HYPOCRISY!!!" He also called out Trump's hypocrisy regarding the Muslim ban in 2017, noting its exclusion of Saudi Arabians "because we have deals with them." He humorously compared Victor Newman to Trump: "The kind of power Victor Newman has is similar. Yes, he abuses his power, too. And I can imagine Donald Trump firing up the Trump jet, just like Victor would, to take his date to Paris."
Eric Braeden says his political ideologies are liberal
It comes as no surprise that Eric Braeden leans more towards liberal ideologies. "The Young and the Restless" star's reflections on his WWII German childhood on his website and during his interview with The Daily Beast show a deep understanding of fascist misuse of power. Braeden, who has a star on the Walk of Fame, stated that if he were president, he would prioritize social security, Medicare, and Medicaid to improve people's quality of life. He also believes that developing infrastructure can stimulate economic growth — a better choice than putting money into the pockets of the rich.
While Eric Braeden's fans mostly subscribe to his ideologies, as seen on his X page, his honesty and good intentions earn respect even from conservative fans. One fan summarized this clearly on X: "I like you but not [your] politics. But that's ok, you don't like mine either. [I] still think you are a great person, though." "The Young and the Restless" fans anticipate more years of Victor running Genoa and Braeden speaking up for those without a platform.