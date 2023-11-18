The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Is Clear On How He Feels About Donald Trump

Eric Braeden is undoubtedly one of the most vocal and unapologetic actors on "The Young and the Restless," quite similar to his character, Victor Newman. Braeden's fearless portrayal has made Victor one of the five "The Young and the Restless" characters we'd love to grab a drink with. While some co-stars and viewers may not agree with his opinions, it's impossible not to admire a man known to stand for what he believes in. Braeden's social media pages are a mix of thoughts, experiences, and political views. However, a single glance through them makes one thing clear: The "Y&R" star does not like former president Donald Trump.

Braeden's feelings aren't limited to social media posts, either. In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast's Tim Teeman, the actor compared Trump's ideologies to those of a fascist. He stated: "The essence of fascism is simplifying complex problems, or rather explaining them in simplistic ways."

The two-time Soap Hub Award winner also criticized Trump's economic policies on the Gay Guide Network. He associated trickle-down economics with Trump's approach to governing the nation, and argued that such policies don't work but only benefit the rich. On X (formerly Twitter), he labeled Trump as an "insensitive" and "ignorant," particularly referring to the politician's comments about former President George H.W. Bush.