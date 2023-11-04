5 The Young And The Restless Characters We'd Love To Grab A Drink With

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) sits high on the list of "The Young and the Restless" characters we'd like to have a drink with. Ever since his return to Genoa City, he's been involved in one foiled ploy after another. However, this isn't anything new for Tucker. He's always been one for underhanded schemes that get him deeper into messes than he could have imagined. On the plus side, there seems to be something new about Tucker these days, and we'd like to experience it firsthand. Whatever he did in Monaco must have really refined him, because the rough-around-the-edges Tucker has been replaced by a smooth criminal.

He's calmer, more eloquent, and a lot more fun. We imagine that Tucker would turn down our offer for a drink and offer us a night out instead. Considering that he's one of the richest men in Genoa City, it'd be a rendezvous to remember. We'd only need to slightly exaggerate the fun we had with the Abbotts to make Tucker determined to show them up. A helicopter tour of Genoa City while sipping exquisite drinks sounds right up his alley.

But best of all, it'd be a treat to experience Tucker's dry humor without being the recipient of his daggers. On a parting note, we might not be able to stop ourselves from breaking character to congratulate Trevor St. John, who is absolutely killing it as one of "The Young and the Restless" recasts who made the role their own.