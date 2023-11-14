Lara Trump Once Mistook A Meme For An Abe Lincoln Quote And Used It In A Speech

Lara Trump's most controversial moments are typically linked to her father-in-law, Donald Trump's, presidency. Unfortunately, this latest incident is no different. The former television producer, who is married to Donald's second son, Eric Trump, seems out of touch with the pop culture trend of making memes with false quotes. Lara, a senior advisor on Donald's re-election campaign, took the stage at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

There, she spoke about her journey, meeting the extended Trump family, and, of course, politics. Lara urged Americans to unite and vote for Trump, noting: "Abraham Lincoln once famously said: 'America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.'" However, the crucial issue with this quote is that while it circulated extensively on social media, it was actually a meme.

What is even more remarkable is that Lara earlier said, "My seventh-grade English teacher, Mrs. B, used to tell us: 'Believe none of what you hear, half of what you read, and only what you're there to witness firsthand,'" (via YouTube). Clearly, she didn't take her teacher's advice to heart.