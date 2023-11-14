Tragic Details Of Frances Bean Cobain's Life

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drug addiction and suicide.

The early '90s was a brilliant time for grunge music, and Nirvana's frontman Kurt Cobain was at the height of his career when he got together with Hole frontwoman Courtney Love. While the way their relationship began remains unclear, some believe them to have met as early as 1989 and, after Love pursued Cobain for some months, they made their relationship official by the end of 1991. When the couple tied the knot in Hawaii in February 1992, Love was already pregnant with their daughter. On August 18, 1992, Frances Bean Cobain was born, but being the only child of two tempestuous rock stars wasn't going to be easy.

To give one idea of what Frances Bean was born into, one music executive described Love and Cobain's relationship to Vanity Fair just weeks after she was born. "Courtney and Kurt are the '90s, much more talented version of Sid and Nancy. She's going to be famous, and he already is, but unless something happens, they're going to self-destruct. I know they're both going to be big stars. I just don't want to be a part of it," he said.

Over the years, Frances Bean has grown up and managed to overcome countless hurdles, but it was far from easy. Between her father's devastating suicide and parents' drug use, custody battles, and difficult divorce, her life has been marred by tragedy from the get-go.