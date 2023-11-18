The Sweet Connection Courtney Hope's The Bold And The Beautiful Role Has To Her Late Grandmother

Actor Courtney Hope had a special bond with her grandmother the same way her character, Sally Spectra, is forever connected to the matriarch of her family, Shirley Spectra. Daytime television fans might know Sally as the sultry fashion designer who has been caught up in a Newman love triangle on "The Young and the Restless," but before then, she was stitching, sewing, and creating runway looks on "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Sally eventually moved from Los Angeles to Genoa City because of a broken heart. She was devastated when her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), left her for his high school sweetheart, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Well, it certainly didn't take long for Sally to pack up her suitcases along with the pieces of her broken heart, just to have it broken all over again when she and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) lost their baby on "Y&R." Hope told Soap Opera Digest that her character was never really a bad girl like her grandmother Shirley Spectra, but just sometimes put in a bad place. She told the publication, "Sally's actually never been a villain. She does things with pure intentions, but they just always went terribly wrong."

And while Sally Spectra's relationship with her grandmother isn't nearly as wholesome as Hope's real-life bond to her grandma, the sweet connection between her "B&B" role and her grandmother is just as interesting.