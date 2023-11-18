Why Lara Trump's Video Of Her Son Had Internet Users Angry Over Her Parenting

When it comes to parenting, everyone tends to have a strong opinion — for example, what Lara Trump jokingly called "character-building" in a September 2022 Instagram post, other internet users classified as "abuse." The wife of former President Donald Trump's third eldest child, Eric Trump, published the controversial social media post as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

The divisive video featured her young son, Eric Trump Jr., riding a toy bulldozer down the street in the rain as she laughed and walked alongside him toward their Florida home. As she pans back and forth between her son and the rain-soaked street, Eric Jr. can be seen holding his eyes as if he were crying. At one point, the young boy says something to his mother, who quickly replies, "No, you can do it! Let's go!"

While Lara is never seen on camera, it appears she was as out in the elements as her son, nicknamed Luke. Lara's caption read, "Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead." She added a few emojis, including a stormcloud and spiral, before adding, "Stay safe everyone!"