Awkward King Felipe Moments Caught On Camera

King Felipe VI has spent his entire life in the spotlight. Born in 1968 and declared heir to the throne in 1986 when he turned 18 years old, Felipe had to quickly learn that a member of the Royal Household of Spain must grow up in a sea of press and flashing cameras. The public's interest in the future king grew when King Felipe competed as an Olympic athlete in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and, 12 years later, made waves yet again when he married the first commoner to become queen in Spanish history, Queen Letizia. After weathering the barrage of scandals in tax evasion brought on by his father, King Juan Carlos I, Felipe assumed his father's throne in 2014.

Because the Spanish royal family has fallen in and out of favor with the public throughout the years, there is no doubt that Felipe feels a unique pressure to represent his country well. Whether he is carrying out official duties abroad, hosting events in the grand castles of the Spanish monarchy, or simply walking down the street with his wife or daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, King Felipe rarely goes through his day unseen. Although he and other European royals may follow a strict protocol designed to maintain their air of majesty, royally awkward moments will inevitably slip through the cracks. What's unique about being royal, however, is that these awkward moments are usually caught on camera for all to see.