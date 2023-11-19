How Steve Harvey's Ex-Wife Mary Lee Was Impacted By Their Split

Talk show host and actor Steve Harvey has been vocal about how his messy divorce cost him $30 million and nearly left him penniless. However, the split also significantly impacted his now ex-wife, Mary Lee. Steve Harvey and Mary Lee were married in 1996 and were together for nine years until 2005. While the divorce financially impacted Steve, the messy scenario destroyed Lee's reputation and more. Even though a gag order had been part of the divorce, Lee didn't let up on speaking to the public about Steve. The media battles didn't end either; rather, they seemed to increase, and most of it came in the form of allegations from Lee.

Steve and Lee's battles came to a peak in January 2011, six years after their divorce. Mary Lee uploaded a series of YouTube videos with new accusations against him and his third wife, Marjorie Harvey. She alleged mistreatment during the divorce and that Harvey had an affair with Marjorie while still married to her. Lee also accused him of alienating her from their son, Wynton Harvey. She further claimed that she was destitute and homeless due to unfair financial settlements. In response, Steve took the battle to court.