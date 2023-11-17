Hallmark's A World Record Christmas: Rewatch Or Regift?

While Hallmark's royal-themed Christmas movie formula has been hugely successful, the network isn't just sitting on its laurels churning out films with the same old tropes. In fact, Hallmark has really pushed the boundaries this year with its latest slate of holiday films. With such titles under its 2023 belt as "The Santa Summit," and July's "Take Me Back for Christmas," the channel has proven that you don't need a fictitious royal family, or even magic, to tell a truly winning story.

"A World Record Christmas" is part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas 2023 event and it definitely has major rewatch potential. The movie is based on the true-life account of Auldin Maxwell, an autistic teen who has been breaking world records by stacking the most amount of Jenga blocks since 2020. Most recently, he stacked 1,840 blocks atop one vertical piece and then used one Giant Jenga block vertically to stack 900 Giant ones, nailing the Guinness World Record just in time for the legendary book's upcoming 2024 edition.

In the film, Aias Dalman plays Charlie Parsons, an autistic boy who not only refuses to be defined by his diagnosis but also wants to make his absentee biological father proud by breaking a world record on his own. While his mother and step-father, Marissa (Nikki Deloach) and Eric Parsons (Lucas Bryant), are having minor marital issues, they're able to learn from Charlie's determination. Accessible and relatable, this movie is heartwarming without ever being sappy.