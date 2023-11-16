Meet The Baeumlers' 4 Kids

When Sarah and Bryan Baeumler decided to leave Canada and take on a project on an island in the Bahamas, they invited fans into their lives. "Renovation Island" was a unique experience for the family of six, and their time will leave them with lasting memories. What's more, fans of the show watched the four Baeumler children — Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln, and Josephine — grow up on television and embrace their family's new life.

Moving away from home could have been difficult for the Baeumler kids, but they were given a unique opportunity to discover more about the world and, in turn, about themselves. "I think a lot of people's friends and parents say, 'I don't think you should go'. In this case, we trusted our gut and we included our children," Sarah told City Parent in a 2020 interview. "Seeing it through their eyes now, we see how much they have taken away from it. Nothing can prepare you for that, seeing it through your children's eyes, for them to see how incredible it is to travel and how small the world really is. We would do it again in a heartbeat."

Without further ado, let's meet the four kids of "Renovation Island" stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler.