Why Ginnifer Goodwin's Wedding Day Was Almost A Total Catastrophe
Once upon a time, there were two actors who met and fell in love. But before they could have their grand wedding and happily ever after, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas had a little bump in the road.
The two met on the set of their ABC series "Once Upon a Time," a mishmash of the classic fairy tales and their characters in a contemporary world. Goodwin played Snow White and Dallas played Prince Charming. And while their characters were falling in love, so were their portrayers. Dallas recalled how it was when he fell for his on-screen love interest, telling People, "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.'" A year after they met, they made their official debut as a couple in 2012.
Marriage was the next step, and in April 2014, the duo exchanged vows in Venice, CA, amidst a gathering of about 30 close friends and family. But even though Goodwin was glowing in a Monique Lhuillier gown and love was in the air, the day was almost sidelined by a near catastrophe when the actress' car was broken into shortly before the wedding, with the thieves making off with some very valuable items.
A thief and two heroes played a part in the wedding
On the day "Once Upon a Time" stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas were set to wed, Goodwin received a call from her wedding planner, who was in tears. She explained to the actor her car had been broken into, with everything inside stolen — including the ketubah. "The ketubah is a Jewish wedding contract, and you have them made by artists and they're all in Hebrew and it's your religious contract," Goodwin explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," as reported by E! News.
As luck would have it, two heroes entered the picture — and they weren't even fairy-tale related. The star got a call from her reps, who had one heck of a story. "Two Jews were walking down the street in Hollywood, found a piece of paper in the middle of the street, read Hebrew ... [and thought it] might be important that we get this piece of paper back," she shared. After a quick Google search to find Goodwin's people, the original ketubah arrived in time for the wedding.
In the end, the "Something Borrowed" star has only good memories of her special moment. "It was the most stress-free, relaxing, beautiful day," she shared.
There was also a baby...
The missing ketubah didn't manage to spoil the wedding of Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, but there was one other thing that might have altered their carefully made plans: labor pains. After the actors announced their engagement in October 2013, they dropped another love bomb on the public — Goodwin was carrying the couple's first child.
At the time of their wedding on April 12, the "Big Love" star was somewhere close to eight months pregnant with their baby boy. "I was literally barefoot and pregnant at our wedding," Goodwin told Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was afraid I would fall over. I don't know what I was thinking." Oliver Finlay arrived only a month later, on May 29, and son number two, Hugo Wilson, was welcomed into the family in June 2018.
In keeping with their happily ever after, Dallas has regularly played the most charming of husbands on his Instagram account, proving their fairytale romance is still alive and well. "Happy birthday to the greatest friend, lover, baby momma, wife, and sword-wielding princess there ever was," he wrote in a post for Goodwin's birthday. It's clear the prince and princess are living their happily ever after.