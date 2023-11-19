Why Ginnifer Goodwin's Wedding Day Was Almost A Total Catastrophe

Once upon a time, there were two actors who met and fell in love. But before they could have their grand wedding and happily ever after, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas had a little bump in the road.

The two met on the set of their ABC series "Once Upon a Time," a mishmash of the classic fairy tales and their characters in a contemporary world. Goodwin played Snow White and Dallas played Prince Charming. And while their characters were falling in love, so were their portrayers. Dallas recalled how it was when he fell for his on-screen love interest, telling People, "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.'" A year after they met, they made their official debut as a couple in 2012.

Marriage was the next step, and in April 2014, the duo exchanged vows in Venice, CA, amidst a gathering of about 30 close friends and family. But even though Goodwin was glowing in a Monique Lhuillier gown and love was in the air, the day was almost sidelined by a near catastrophe when the actress' car was broken into shortly before the wedding, with the thieves making off with some very valuable items.