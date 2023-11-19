A Look At The Struggles Michelle Obama Faced During Her Childhood

Michelle Obama has an astoundingly successful life. In addition to being a former first lady, Michelle is a world-famous author and public speaker. She's worked hard to achieve these successes. In contrast to Malia and Sasha Obama's childhood in the White House, Michelle grew up in a much smaller home than her daughters. Michelle, her brother Craig Robinson, and their parents lived in her great-aunt's and great-uncle's home on the South Side of Chicago. While the entire house is 1,345 square feet, Michelle's family lived on the top floor. To give each other some space, Michelle and Craig sectioned off their shared bedroom.

Even though they didn't have a lot of money, Michelle's parents gave their kids essential tools for dealing with life's difficulties. "What they gave us was a feeling of importance, a belief that our voices mattered at a very young age," Michelle informed ABC7 Chicago. "It's been the foundation for everything I've been able to do in my life."

Michelle was born in 1964, and during her early years, she noted that her neighborhood was very diverse. Her family moved to her great-aunt's home so Michelle and her brother could take advantage of improved educational opportunities. Unfortunately, as time went on, Michelle realized that people were moving away due to racism. In addition, she noticed the schools and parks were falling apart as local resources dwindled. "I feel a sense of injustice," Michelle stated during an Obama Foundation Summit. "You know people are running from you."