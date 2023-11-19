Why Prince Harry Reportedly Stopped Giving King Charles The Silent Treatment

King Charles and Prince Harry have a complicated relationship. Since Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, they've had few in-person interactions with the monarch, other than Queen Elizabeth's funeral. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. in June 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee, they didn't visit with Charles. Harry was back in the U.K. for the coronation in May 2023, but the prince's 28-hour stay was so brief that he didn't have time to chat with his dad. Then, in September 2023, scheduling conflicts prevented Charles from seeing Harry when he traveled to in the U.K. enroute to the Invictus Games in Germany.

Besides physical distance, there's been emotional distance as well. In March 2021, during the couple's interview with Oprah, Harry indicated that, around the time his role as a royal changed, Charles was not speaking to him on the phone. While the father and son had resumed phone calls by the time of the interview, Harry observed, "there's a lot to work through there" (via YouTube). The release of the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" in December 2022, followed by Harry's memoir "Spare," in January 2023 only served to add to the conflict.

However, even as events intervened to widen Harry's rift with the family, there were reports of occasional positive steps. In particular, a birthday phone call on Charles' 75th birthday was viewed by some as a pivotal moment in the restoration of their bond.