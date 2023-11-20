The Osmond Family's Transformation Over The Years

In the 1960s, the Osmonds made their public debut and took the country by storm. The group consisted of four singing brothers who touted themselves as a barbershop quartet. Over time, audiences came to know the entire family — including all nine of the Osmond siblings. As an openly Mormon family, the Osmond clan was admired for their wholesome image and strong moral values. In 1970, Alan, Wayne, Merril, Jay, and Donny Osmond branched out and formed a wildly successful pop-rock group. Marie Osmond became a country music sensation, and Jimmy Osmond launched his music career at the tender age of 5. Collectively, the sibling superstars sold more than 100 million albums.

These days, Osmond fever has slowed down considerably — however, the Osmonds are far from irrelevant in current times. The group's pop-cultural influence spans more than six decades, and their staying power is unmatched. The Osmonds continue to permeate modern media — they've even popped up in contemporary staples like "Mulan," "Dancing With the Stars," and "The Masked Singer."

From growing up in a small Utah town to building an entertainment dynasty, the rise of the Osmonds is truly remarkable — and there were plenty of twists and turns along the way. Scroll on to see how the Osmonds have evolved in the last half-century.