Tragic Details About General Hospital And Friends Alum Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild started her Hollywood career by serving as Faye Dunaway's body double in the 1967 film "Bonnie and Clyde." Almost six years later, she entered the soap opera realm with her debut role as the captivatingly murderous Jennifer Pace Phillips in "Search for Tomorrow," marking the beginning of an array of foxy characters she embodied over the years. From her notable appearances in 1970s and 1980s television classics such as "Dallas," "Flamingo Road," and "Falcon Crest" to more contemporary roles in "Days of Our Lives," "General Hospital," and even "Friends," Fairchild has undeniably etched her name in Hollywood.

During Fairchild's time on ABC's "The City," according to Texas Monthly, Patricia Fili-Krushel, the former president of ABC Daytime, said, "When you hear 'Morgan Fairchild,' you know what you're getting. She is a business." Several decades into her career, Fairchild remains a well-known figure, even making her return to "General Hospital."

However, even with her acting prowess and enduring success, Fairchild has not been immune to personal hardships, including two instances of kidnapping and the loss of her longtime partner in her 70s.