Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Have Differing Thoughts On Those Affair Rumors

"They only look like the perfect couple," the poster for the movie "Anyone But You" reads, and the statement may have a bit of truth to it. Then again, it's a romantic comedy, and movies in this genre typically end up with the protagonists falling in love and living happily ever after. And, while the poster may be teasing a bit of will-they/won't-they, are-they/aren't-they, that's nothing compared to what's going on behind the scenes.

The chemistry that the stars of "Anyone But You" share onscreen may have spilled over into real life, or so the rumor mill would have us believe. Stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have been photographed looking very comfortable with each other on the red carpet, bantering intimately in interviews, and having a lot of fun together in their social media posts, sparking stories of a love affair behind the scenes.

Powell threw out a bit of denial about the romantic nature of their relationship, but Sweeney has leaned into the rumors slightly, leaving the question of their affair open-ended.