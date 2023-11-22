Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Have Differing Thoughts On Those Affair Rumors
"They only look like the perfect couple," the poster for the movie "Anyone But You" reads, and the statement may have a bit of truth to it. Then again, it's a romantic comedy, and movies in this genre typically end up with the protagonists falling in love and living happily ever after. And, while the poster may be teasing a bit of will-they/won't-they, are-they/aren't-they, that's nothing compared to what's going on behind the scenes.
The chemistry that the stars of "Anyone But You" share onscreen may have spilled over into real life, or so the rumor mill would have us believe. Stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have been photographed looking very comfortable with each other on the red carpet, bantering intimately in interviews, and having a lot of fun together in their social media posts, sparking stories of a love affair behind the scenes.
Powell threw out a bit of denial about the romantic nature of their relationship, but Sweeney has leaned into the rumors slightly, leaving the question of their affair open-ended.
Powell was disoriented by the rumors
When Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney started filming "Anyone But You" in Australia, Powell was dating model Gigi Paris. She accompanied the actor to his "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in May 2022, but rumor has it their relationship turned rocky shortly after that. When the model came to visit her boyfriend on the set of "Anyone But You," her stay ended with a break-up, leaving Paris to post "I'm fabulous alone"-type photos on Instagram.
And that's when the rumors of an affair between Powell and Sweeney started to amp up even further. Paris unfollowed the "Euphoria" star on Instagram, notably after Sweeney posted photos of her and Powell sight-seeing around Australia, laughing and looking cozy. Variety reported they also appeared together at CinemaCon to promote the film, with Sweeney revealing her pet name for Powell: "Top Gun." Powell responded, "I love when she calls me that."
In November 2023, though, Powell was a little more reserved and even quite introspective about the affair rumors. "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell admitted in an interview with Men's Health, particularly since an affair would mean Powell cheated on Paris. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now." Something of which Sweeney is already well aware.
Sweeney is all about the business
Not only does Sydney Sweeney star in "Anyone But You" with Glen Powell, but she's also an executive producer — the first time she's carried the title and all the inherent responsibility that goes with it. Under the umbrella of her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, the actor is more than a little invested in the success of the movie, which is why she may be a bit more coy about those affair rumors. Sweeney hasn't been shy about telling everyone how much fun she had making the movie and with her onscreen love interest in particular.
"It was just laughter 24-7. Literally, we were just having a great time every day," she gushed to People. "It was a really, really fun experience. I enjoyed it a lot." While Powell had a girlfriend at the beginning of filming, Sweeney has been going steady with Jonathan Davino since 2018. Despite keeping her relationship firmly out of the limelight, Sweeney's reps confirmed the couple's engagement in March 2022.
They were spotted holding hands at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, with the infidelity rumors at their peak, but the "Euphoria" scene-stealer has yet to come out and completely put an end to them. When Variety asked directly about her relationship with Powell, Sweeney laughed it off, reasoning, "It's a rom-com. That's what people want!" Further, Sweeney asserted, "Glen and I don't really care. They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em."