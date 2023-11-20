Details About John Stamos And Rebecca Romijn's Relationship

As everyone's favorite uncle on the hit sitcom "Full House," John Stamos stole the hearts of people everywhere by balancing his swoon-worthy good looks with a slight goofiness and happy-go-lucky charm. In sharp contrast to his character, Uncle Jesse, Stamos' life has been filled with tragic details, including a painful divorce from model-turned-actress Rebecca Romijn. The actor talks about all of it, the good, the bad, and the ugly, in his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." He spares no details, including some brutal confessions about his ex-wife Romijn. Stamos told The New York Times that writing the book was the first time in his life that he had been completely truthful. "It wasn't the way I was raised. My dad was like, 'Don't talk about politics. Don't talk about religion. Keep it light. Keep it surface-y. Be Dean Martin.'"

Stamos ignored his father's advice and mined some deep topics. Many of his revelations were jaw-dropping, especially those he devoted to the Romijn years. The ridiculously photogenic couple seemed to have it all, but when the cameras were off, it was a vastly different story. After six years of marriage, the pair called it quits, and Stamos went down a spiral of devastation that he said derailed him for years. He told People: "My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too."