Queen Letizia's Life Was Never The Same After Meeting King Felipe

The following article includes references to an underage relationship and human trafficking.

These days, Queen Letizia of Spain is known for being a powerhouse in the area of human rights and philanthropy. Since taking the crown, she has fought tirelessly to help feed and clothe people in situations of extreme poverty. As Letizia herself once stated in a speech for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, "Anyone in a situation of vulnerability, of illness, of need, of helplessness, violence, inequality, discrimination, loneliness, risk of

marginality, finds in the Red Cross a response, a kind voice, and a hand outstretched" (via Casa Real). Letizia has, of course, lived by these words, volunteering with the organization — sometimes even with the rest of the royal family in tow.

Despite the queen's undeniable dedication to these issues, she was not always in a position to give back to others. In fact, for much of her life, Letizia was a typical middle-class girl, living in Oviedo, a midsized town on the northern coast of Spain. As such, Letizia spent years doing many of the things that normal girls do: going to school, trying to get into a good university, and dating whomever she pleased.

It was not until 2002 when she met King Felipe — then still a prince — that Letizia's life was turned upside down. She fell in love, became a royal, and lost all of the freedoms that she had enjoyed before. Even so, Letizia's newfound titles gave her the chance to make a difference in both her country and the world.