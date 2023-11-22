Chip And Joanna Gaines' Youngest Son Crew Is A Major Fan Of The Holidays

Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids captured viewers' hearts on their HGTV hit "Fixer Upper" just as much as the husband-and-wife hosts. It's wild to think that some of their little ones aren't so little anymore (their son Drake went to college in 2022). Fortunately, they still have one younger child who believes in the magic of the holidays — their youngest, Crew Gaines.

In November 2023, Joanna posted a sweet Instagram reel of the littlest Gaines getting ready for Christmas by decorating his own room, including hauling in and setting up his very own artificial tree. The proud mom wrote, "Christmas in Crew's room. He was ready for it," followed by, "Pre-lit trees are tricky when they not lit," referring to the first time he plugged it in to find only sections of the lights working. After they paused for a quick fixer-upper on the tree lights, Joanna continued to show off his adorable decor. Crew even had a personal mailbox for his letters to Santa.

A few days later, Joanna followed suit by decorating the farm for the holidays. She posted her own Instagram reel showing off her favorite decor of choice — holiday greenery. The Magnolia mogul hung plenty of pine and cedar wreaths adorned with bows before strewing additional boughs over her mantle. Joanna must have passed on her passion for the holidays to Crew, who has had a lot of fun decorating alongside his mom over the years!