Chip And Joanna Gaines' Youngest Son Crew Is A Major Fan Of The Holidays
Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids captured viewers' hearts on their HGTV hit "Fixer Upper" just as much as the husband-and-wife hosts. It's wild to think that some of their little ones aren't so little anymore (their son Drake went to college in 2022). Fortunately, they still have one younger child who believes in the magic of the holidays — their youngest, Crew Gaines.
In November 2023, Joanna posted a sweet Instagram reel of the littlest Gaines getting ready for Christmas by decorating his own room, including hauling in and setting up his very own artificial tree. The proud mom wrote, "Christmas in Crew's room. He was ready for it," followed by, "Pre-lit trees are tricky when they not lit," referring to the first time he plugged it in to find only sections of the lights working. After they paused for a quick fixer-upper on the tree lights, Joanna continued to show off his adorable decor. Crew even had a personal mailbox for his letters to Santa.
A few days later, Joanna followed suit by decorating the farm for the holidays. She posted her own Instagram reel showing off her favorite decor of choice — holiday greenery. The Magnolia mogul hung plenty of pine and cedar wreaths adorned with bows before strewing additional boughs over her mantle. Joanna must have passed on her passion for the holidays to Crew, who has had a lot of fun decorating alongside his mom over the years!
It wasn't the first time we've seen Crew's tree
In 2021, when Crew Gaines was just three years old, his mom, Joanna Gaines, shared on social media how she loved decorating the Christmas tree with him. She shared, "It was 54 degrees today so...#CrewsTree", alongside a precious photo of them adorning the same tree he put up by himself in 2023.
Though Joanna (and Crew) haven't lost their enthusiasm for holiday decorating, the former HGTV "Fixer Upper" host previously shared that she's not fond of holiday trends. "It's rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree. I'm not looking for ways to reinvent this season," she penned on Magnolia Journal in a seasonal 2018 entry (via People). "I want to decorate our tree with our same ornaments that we ooh and ahh over each year." Joanna noted that some are crafts her kids have made, and others are purchased ornaments commemorating a special family event.
Indeed, the tree Crew put up in his bedroom in 2023 looks very similar to the one the mother-son duo set up two years before. However, the latest version appears to have a few new additions to its branches. We love how decorating the tree together is one of those traditions she doesn't feel the need to change as Crew gets older!
One of the ornaments might commemorate Crew's birth
Crew Gaines' Christmas tree could have a special ornament – a "Baby's 1st Christmas" memento. Born in June 2018, he was around six months old when he celebrated his first holiday season. Since then, Joanna has been fostering his love of Christmas by going all out with her decorating. That year, she brought in a massive 13-foot tree, noting that it was a bit of a tight squeeze. Then, Baby Crew was off to visit Santa. "All my dreams have come true," Joanna gushed alongside a photo of her six-month-old son sitting in St. Nick's lap.
The "Magnolia Table" author has previously shared how she may have a Christmas tree obsession. On her blog, Magnolia, she wrote, "I would put one in every room of our house if my kids would let me." She went on to share a photo and description of their three trees, called "The Family Tree," "Mama's Tree," and "Crew's Tree." Joanna was overjoyed when Crew said yes to a tree in his room because, as she noted, none of her other children were on board with the idea. She explained how his tree usually only displayed felt ornaments, but Crew was apt to cherry-pick ornaments from other trees and add them to his.
However, Joanna wasn't upset about it. She was positively over the moon that he was as in love with the holidays as she was. Clearly, it's a passion they both continue to nurture today.