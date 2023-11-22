Meet Robbie Williams And Ayda Field's 4 Kids
Although Robbie Williams has had an incredibly eventful life and a hugely successful career, nothing makes him feel more fulfilled than fatherhood. The "Angels" hitmaker and his wife, Ayda Field Williams, share four children; Theodora, Charlton, Colette, and Beau Williams. Robbie may seem like a total natural, but he's the first to admit that the prospect of having children left him riddled with anxiety. Speaking to 3AW Radio, the pop star revealed that like most of us, he wasn't sure if he had what it took to raise a child, but after having one, Robbie learned that all the unconditional love he got from his kids made up for any anxiety-based hangups.
He also reasoned that children are the universe's way of expressing love for you. Before Robbie embraced sobriety, he lived through some dark times as he resorted to substance abuse to cope with his self-esteem and issues about fame. Though Robbie was already sober when his first daughter, Theodora, was born, he felt that having her around made him feel like he was less likely to spiral out of control.
When he spoke to the Daily Mail in 2013, Robbie shared how having a daughter changed his life: "Everything has a purpose now whereas before, although I was always ambitious, I'd be floating around, whether it was brushing my teeth or receiving an award. And then Teddy arrives, and I'm tethered to the planet." And it seems like the couple's first child takes after her father in the ambition department too.
They started with a scene-stealing daughter
On September 18, 2012, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams welcomed their first child, Theodora "Teddy" Rose Williams. We first met Teddy when she acted as a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice's 2020 wedding. While that may seem like an odd crossover, Robbie reportedly shares a brotherly bond with the royal. Despite the wedding being a star-studded occasion, Teddy still managed to steal the show when she asked the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, if she was the queen.
After Fergie denied it, Teddy questioned if she was a princess, and Fergie gamely agreed. But the little girl's ability to openly speak her mind isn't the only thing she gets from her dad because Teddy also shares his musical talents. She's often spotted singing while playing the piano on Instagram. It's safe to say that Teddy is a pretty big Taylor Swift fan, too, because her parents got her a life-sized cardboard cutout of the singer for her 11th birthday, in September 2023.
Robbie and Ayda welcomed a son in 2014
Happy couple Ayda Field Williams and Robbie Williams added to their growing family with their first son, Charlton "Charlie" Valentine Williams, who was born on October 27, 2014. His birth was announced on YouTube by proud dad Robbie, who posted a short clip of Ayda wheeling the baby out in a buggy. However, only the back of her was shown. Out of all the Williams children, Charlie is the rarest to spot on his parents' social media.
In 2022, Ayda posted a video of her son doing some pretty impressive pull-ups, though, joking in the caption that her hubby could never manage it. Then, for his eighth birthday, Robbie got a crowd to sing him "Happy Birthday" after gushing about his son onstage (via YouTube). The following year, the "Rock DJ" hitmaker took to Instagram to write Charlie a heartfelt tribute, where he sweetly shared some of his son's favorite witty remarks.
The couple welcomed two more children through surrogacy
In August 2018, Colette "Coco" Josephine Williams came into the world via surrogacy. In her Instagram announcement post, Ayda briefly touched on surrogacy, noting, "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful." Coco's fourth, mermaid-themed birthday party was a lavish affair that took place in a mansion. Of course, the birthday girl donned a mermaid costume and watched in awe as Ariel lounged in the pool.
When Coco was just five, she thought she'd make her mom's day a little better by making her some coffee, as Ayda documented on Instagram. Like her big sister, Coco also seems to be a Swiftie because she was spotted enthusiastically belting out Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" in her dad's face. She's growing up right before our eyes, too, because, in August 2021, her parents posted a video of them sending Coco off to her first day at school. While Coco was as chill as ever, Robbie and Ayda were visibly holding back tears.
In February 2020, the celebrity couple had their youngest child, Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, via the same surrogate who carried Coco. In a sweet Instagram post, Ayda offered a glimpse into their family game night where baby Beau clearly didn't understand the rules of Jenga and celebrated as the tower came tumbling down. Evidently, he's already got his own little personality.