Meet Robbie Williams And Ayda Field's 4 Kids

Although Robbie Williams has had an incredibly eventful life and a hugely successful career, nothing makes him feel more fulfilled than fatherhood. The "Angels" hitmaker and his wife, Ayda Field Williams, share four children; Theodora, Charlton, Colette, and Beau Williams. Robbie may seem like a total natural, but he's the first to admit that the prospect of having children left him riddled with anxiety. Speaking to 3AW Radio, the pop star revealed that like most of us, he wasn't sure if he had what it took to raise a child, but after having one, Robbie learned that all the unconditional love he got from his kids made up for any anxiety-based hangups.

He also reasoned that children are the universe's way of expressing love for you. Before Robbie embraced sobriety, he lived through some dark times as he resorted to substance abuse to cope with his self-esteem and issues about fame. Though Robbie was already sober when his first daughter, Theodora, was born, he felt that having her around made him feel like he was less likely to spiral out of control.

When he spoke to the Daily Mail in 2013, Robbie shared how having a daughter changed his life: "Everything has a purpose now whereas before, although I was always ambitious, I'd be floating around, whether it was brushing my teeth or receiving an award. And then Teddy arrives, and I'm tethered to the planet." And it seems like the couple's first child takes after her father in the ambition department too.