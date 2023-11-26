Why Cher's Son Elijah Was Grateful For Her Romances With Celebs Like Tom Cruise

Despite the reputation of some of Cher's musical beaus, her son Elijah Blue Allman told Entertainment Tonight in 2014: "It wasn't like a sex, drugs, and rock and roll household, but you know there were a lot of big parties. I remember Andy Warhol coming over to the house and things like that. I didn't appreciate what that was at that time." Sex, drugs, and rock and roll household or not, Allman would later struggle with substance issues of his own.

Allman's addiction contributed to his rocky relationship with his mother. He explained in the 2014 unearthed interview that he didn't feel like his mother emotionally supported him throughout most of his life, especially following his Lyme disease diagnosis and treatment. The Deadsy musician gave his mom some grace, adding that he knew it was likely difficult for her to deal with such a severe illness — but, he reaffirmed, he had needed her to try anyway.

In 2022, Allman and his wife, Marieangela King, filed for divorce. In the divorce filings, King accused Cher of hiring a crew of four men to kidnap Allman from a New York City hotel room while she and Allman tried to rekindle their relationship. Cher told People in 2023 that the accusations were false. The Daily Mail reported in September 2023 that Allman checked into a Pasadena, California, rehab facility for his heroin addiction.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).