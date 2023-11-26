The Wild Comparison Ariana Grande Fans Made Between Her Brother Frankie & Boyfriend Ethan

Ariana Grande's relationship with her "Wicked" costar and love interest Ethan Slater has been turning heads and raising eyebrows for more than one reason — the most unsettling of which is an uncanny comparison between the Broadway actor and Grande's older brother, Frankie Grande. Soon after Ariana and Slater began dating in July 2023, videos comparing Frankie and his little sister's new boo's physical appearance quickly began circulating the internet.

TikTok user Sam Stryker, for example, posted a simple green screen clip of him in front of side-by-side photographs of Slater and Frankie Grande. "If you too were thinking Ariana Grande's *alleged new BF looks familiar, I got you," the photo's caption read. "Let me introduce you to Ariana's brother Frankie." Stryker sits in silence for the first few seconds of the video before saying what was on all of our minds: "I can't unsee it."

And frankly, he — and the rest of the internet — has a point. The physical similarities between Slater and Frankie Grande speak for themselves.