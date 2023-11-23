The Important Skill Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Are Teaching Their Four Kids

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have four kids: James, born in 2014; Inez, born in 2016; Betty, born in 2019; and a fourth child born in 2023. Reynolds is clearly devoted to his kids; he received the Robin Williams' Legacy of Laughter Award at an event for mental health nonprofit Bring Change to Mind in October 2023, where he also opened up to People about how he loves and parents his children.

"It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going," Reynolds said. The "Free Guy" actor also said that he loves walking his children to and from school and called it "the best time of my day." Reynolds also revealed an important skill he and Lively are trying to teach their children to help with their own mental health.

"I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. ... People are much more self-aware," Reynolds said. "And that's the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in."