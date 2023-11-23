The Wise Words Adam Sandler Had For Daughters Sadie & Sunny When They Entered The Movie Biz

Adam Sandler might've built a career on being a wacky goofball, but he takes a far more serious approach when it comes to his daughters entering the entertainment industry. The "Saturday Night Live" alum's 2023 film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" features his two kids, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, and his wife, Jackie Sandler. While at the premiere of the heartwarming coming-of-age comedy, the Sandler patriarch revealed the not-so-silly advice he gave his girls as they embarked on their own acting careers.

"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," the actor told the magazine (via Fox News). "Don't let too many people get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

This down-to-earth advice is a testament to Adam's outlook on his own career, and we don't doubt that it'll be an invaluable bit of guidance for Sunny and Sadie as they continue theirs (including, Sandler suggested, more acting projects with their famous dad).