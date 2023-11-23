The Wise Words Adam Sandler Had For Daughters Sadie & Sunny When They Entered The Movie Biz
Adam Sandler might've built a career on being a wacky goofball, but he takes a far more serious approach when it comes to his daughters entering the entertainment industry. The "Saturday Night Live" alum's 2023 film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" features his two kids, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, and his wife, Jackie Sandler. While at the premiere of the heartwarming coming-of-age comedy, the Sandler patriarch revealed the not-so-silly advice he gave his girls as they embarked on their own acting careers.
"I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," the actor told the magazine (via Fox News). "Don't let too many people get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."
This down-to-earth advice is a testament to Adam's outlook on his own career, and we don't doubt that it'll be an invaluable bit of guidance for Sunny and Sadie as they continue theirs (including, Sandler suggested, more acting projects with their famous dad).
Adam Sandler's daughters are forging their own path in Hollywood
Although Adam Sandler tried his best to give his daughters the most normal upbringing possible, it's not surprising that Sadie (right) and Sunny (left) Sandler would be interested in pursuing acting careers after growing up watching their father work in countless movies, from "You Don't Mess With the Zohan" to "Click" to "Uncut Gems." But Sandler admitted to People that while he enjoyed working with his daughters, he's found they're more interested in "the serious stuff," suggesting Sadie and Sunny might be looking to deviate from their dad's classic comedy genre.
And according to "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" director Sammi Cohen, the Sandler daughters are well-equipped for the challenge. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Cohen said, "[Sadie and Sunny] work harder than most adults I know. They love acting and filmmaking in general. They take such an interest in how the movie is made, and they're both so talented."
Sadie and Sunny's impressive work ethic is undoubtedly rooted in their dad's firm but funny parenting style. On an episode of the "Smartless" podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, the "Click" actor talked about asking his daughters if they wanted to get good at anything in particular. He said his daughters replied, "'Just not what you want us to get good at. We want to get good at what we like" (via E! News).
Adam Sandler has always prioritized working with friends and family
If you've seen the cast of one Adam Sandler flick, then you've already seen the cast of three or four others, and that's exactly how Sandler likes it. The actor has a long history of including his friends and family in his projects, something fellow "SNL" alum David Spade likened to the Golden State Warriors basketball team while on Rob Lowe's "Literally" podcast. "Get guys who are in their own movies, and we'll all be in one when there's a lot of competition," Spade explained (via Uproxx). "It was a good trick."
And indeed, Sandler has used this same ethos regarding his family. He met his wife, Jackie Sandler, when she played a waitress in Sandler's 1999 hit comedy "Big Daddy." Nine years later, Sandler cast Jackie and their oldest daughter, Sadie Sandler, as "The Sweetest Medieval Girl of All Time" in "Bedtime Stories." (Seriously, can a casting credit get any cuter than that?) Sadie's younger sister Sunny's first acting credit would come in 2010 as Tardio's Daughter in "Grown Ups."
Speaking of working with his closest loved ones to People, Sandler said, "It's always fun to be with my family. It's kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it's good to learn with them." As for future collaborations? "You never know, but we had a great time at that bat mitzvah movie. It's been really nice," Sandler said.