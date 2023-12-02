Whatever Happened To The Bringing Up Bates Family?
For ten seasons, the Bates family shared their lives with the world on the UPtv series "Bringing Up Bates." On first glance, the family seems not too different from the Duggar family, the stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting": Like the Duggars, the Bates family is a large brood that belongs to the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP).
In January 2022, UPtv announced that the plug had officially been pulled on "Bringing Up Bates." Season 11 had already been filmed, but it would not air. There was speculation that UPtv actually decided to part ways with the family after Carlin Bates shared a video of one of her brothers making a racist joke about George Floyd. There were also questions about whether or not Amazon Prime's forthcoming documentary "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" — which premiered the year after "Bringing Up Bates" was canceled — raised concerns for the network. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, UPtv maintained that the show got the chop because the network was pivoting to scripted content. The final episode of "Bringing Up Bates" aired in June 2021.
Since the cancellation, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates' 19 children have grown up as public figures even after the show ended, due to the loyalty of their fans. Here's what the family has been up to since "Bringing Up Bates" got the ax.
Gil Bates and Kelly Jo Bates are still together
As previously noted, William Gilvin "Gil" Bates Jr. and Kelly Jo Bates are the patriarch and matriarch of "Bringing Up Bates." Though their show officially drew to a close in 2022, that's not to say the Bates parents have remained out of the spotlight entirely.
In 2023, a little over a year after the Bates' show had been canceled, "Shiny Happy People" premiered on Amazon Prime. Though it mostly focused on the Duggar family's involvement and the allegations against IBLP leader Bill Gothard, some viewers had questions about the Bates family's connections to the organization. Per The Washington Post, Gil was named in a lawsuit against the IBLP board of directors, in which they were accused of covering up the abuse and allowing it to continue. It was filed in 2015, a year after Gothard resigned from the church. (He continues to deny any abuse.) Gil is still on the board of directors.
Gil and Kelly Jo continue to share life updates on Instagram, and from time to time, they pop up on their kids' YouTube channels to share tips on how to raise a large family and advice about staying happy in a marriage. One of their biggest tips to couples? Read books together. As Kelly Jo said on Trace and Lydia Bates' channel, "It puts you on the same page."
Zachary Bates is married with five kids
Since "Bringing Up Bates" ended, Zachary Bates and his wife, Whitney Bates, have continued to add to their brood. Jadon, who was born in June 2021, spent the first nine days of his life in the NICU. As Whitney shared on Instagram, their fourth baby suffered from low oxygen levels and needed extra care before he could be released. When Jadon was ready to go home, Whitney shared the news with her followers and thanked the hospital staff. "We will forever be indebted to every single nurse and doctor that played a part in his recovery," she wrote.
On Valentine's Day 2023, Whitney shared on Instagram that she was pregnant again: "A Valentine treat that's extra sweet, our family is growing by two little feet!" Lily Jo, Zachary and Whitney's fifth baby, was born in August 2023. As he shared in a 2023 interview with First Class Fatherhood, this career change has given him more time to spend with his kids and help out with the family store, Bates Sisters Boutique. "You want to be a good provider, but you also want to be a good dad at the same time," he said. The reality TV alum also shared that he's happy his kids have a chance to play sports and pursue other activities, noting that there really wasn't space for that in his family when he was growing up.
Michael Keilen has shared her struggles with infertility
Michael "Michaela" Keilen (née Bates) and Brandon Keilen got married in 2015 in Knoxville, Tennessee. On "Bringing Up Bates," Michaela opened up about her infertility struggles, even taking the audience along for doctor's visits. She and her sisters all suffer from a blood-clotting disorder, a condition that can lead to fertility issues.
In February 2023, the couple shared they suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram Story (via TV Show Ace), Michaela thanked fans for their support as she and her husband grappled with their loss. She specifically mentioned how much she appreciated the followers who shared their own miscarriage stories with the couple, who have also said that in vitro fertilization is not an option for them. She also said they may explore adoption someday. "The personal stories and testimonies that you have shared with us have been such an encouragement to my heart," she wrote.
As viewers know, Michaela started nursing school near the end of the show's run. On top of that, she and her husband run an online store called Keilen Corner which specializes in religious books, blankets, and baby swaddles.
Erin Paine and her husband have six kids
Long before "Shiny Happy People" was released, Erin Paine (née Bates) and her husband, Chad Paine, spoke out against IBLP. In 2016, Erin responded to a comment on Instagram that suggested she was part of the organization. "We are not affiliated with the ministry or Mr. Gothard in anyway at all, nor do we support," she wrote (via SheKnows). Both her father and her husband's father were on the board of the organization, but her brother Lawson Bates joined the comment thread to clarify that their father was not aware of Bill Gothard's sexual assault allegations when he started working with him.
Erin and Chad were also open about their high-risk pregnancy and multiple miscarriages on "Bringing Up Bates." Erin revealed in 2021 that she had one ovary and parts of the second one removed as well. In October 2023, People announced that the couple had their sixth child, William Paine. They also shared that their son Carson Paine is especially excited about the birth of his first little brother. "For almost 5 years he has prayed for a little brother. Since the day we brought William home, Carson hasn't left his side," they wrote on Instagram.
William Lawson Bates is married to former actor Tiffany Espensen
After "Bringing Up Bates" ended, William "Lawson" Bates married Tiffany Espensen. They started dating in February 2021, and Bates asked her to marry him only eight months later in Italy. Lawson, who happens to be an aspiring country musician, wrote a song called "When I Say These Vows" to sing to his wife on their wedding day.
Tiffany also appeared in one of Lawson's music videos, for a song called "The Way I See You," when they were still dating. Lawson told People he was thrilled with his girlfriend's performance in the video. Sure, he's a little biased, but it's also worth noting that she has a lot of acting experience: Tiffany was a former child actor on some popular Disney and Nickelodeon shows, including "Hannah Montana," "True Jackson VP," and the television movie version of R.L. Stine's "Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls."
The couple have not had any kids yet. In 2023, they said that they were happy to spend their first year of marriage traveling and working on their new house.
Nate Bates and his wife, Esther, have one child
"Bringing Up Bates" alum Nate Bates and his wife, Esther Bates (who was not raised in the IBLP), got engaged in 2021 and married later that year. A few months later, on Mother's Day, they announced on Instagram that Esther was pregnant with their first child. Their daughter, Kenna Joy, was born in October 2022. A year later, Esther posted a picture of Kenna eating her first birthday cake with her hands, noting that her daughter has "so much personality for a little girl." Just before those birthday festivities in 2023, Esther and Nate posted pictures from Jackson Bates' wedding.
Aside from family life, Nate works as the director of operations for Medic Corps, an organization that provides relief to countries in need. In March 2022, he posted on Instagram that his team helped 27 refugees escape Ukraine after the Russian invasion. He encouraged his followers to donate to their cause.
Alyssa Webster and her husband have five kids
Alyssa Webster (née Bates) married John Webster in 2016 when "Bringing Up Bates" was still on air. But now, the pair has four daughters and a son, Rhett, who was born in 2023. Rhett rounded out the group's 2023 Halloween costume consisting of characters from the Super Mario Bros. Some fans were confused by the family's costume, as other members of IBLP — such as the Duggars — do not celebrate Halloween.
This wasn't the first time the family's Halloween traditions were called into question. In a 2019 YouTube video, Alyssa and John addressed fan questions about how they can participate and still identify as Christians. While they don't take their kids out trick-or-treating for hours or embrace the holiday's spookier elements, they view it as a chance to connect with their neighbors while the sun's still up. "What we decided to do is to dress up something family-oriented, something fun," John said. "We're going to basically be a light to the neighbors."
On November 9, 2023, Alyssa turned 29. However, she wasn't looking forward to her birthday, as it also marked the first anniversary of her grandmother's death. Despite not wanting to celebrate, she still appreciated the well wishes. "I was pleasantly surprised with the out pouring of love from those closest to me," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so blessed to be showered with such kindness."
Tori Smith is married with four kids, and another on the way
Just before "Bringing Up Bates" was canceled, Tori Smith (née Bates) had just had her second child. By 2022, she had two more, and in October 2023, she revealed her fifth was on the way. Tori made the announcement when she was on the way to Florida with her husband, Bobby Smith, and her kids to celebrate her younger brother Jackson's wedding to his wife Emerson. On Instagram, Kelly Jo Bates said that she was "jumping for joy" when she found out her daughter and son-in-law were expecting again. Tori and Bobby's oldest child, Kade, broke the news to his grandma by presenting her with a drawing of their family that depicted his mother pregnant.
In 2020, Kelton Balka (Josie Bates' husband) announced on Instagram that he launched his own plumbing company, Tennessee Standard. Bobby, his brother-in-law and longtime pal, joined him as the company's administrative director. Tori has a bachelor's degree in elementary education but as far as we can tell, she does not currently work in the field.
Trace Bates and his wife, Lydia, had their first child in May 2023
"Bringing Up Bates" alum Trace Bates and wife Lydia Bates made headlines in September 2023. As the New York Post reported at the time, Lydia Bates (née Romeike) and her family faced deportation. In 2008, Lydia's family immigrated from Germany to practice their Christian faith and continue homeschooling their kids. Homeschooling is not legal in Germany, so the Romeike family sought asylum in the United States. Since fundamentalism and homeschooling can go hand-in-hand, the Romeike family argued their religious freedom was being violated in Germany.
In a September 2023 YouTube video, Trace explained the situation, noting that even though Lydia married an American citizen, she still could be deported. He also shared that they'd hired an attorney and were taking steps to get Lydia a green card. Per The Tennessean, the deportation has been postponed until October 2024.
Lydia and Trace got married in October 2022. They have one child together, Ryker, who was born in September 2023.
Carlin Stewart is a wife and mother of two
Since "Bringing Up Bates," Carlin Stewart (née Bates) has been keeping busy with the Bates Sisters' Boutique, the clothing shop she owns with her sister-in-law Whitney Bates. On the personal life side of things, Carlin and husband Evan Stewart are raising two kids, Layla and Zade Stewart. In recent years, Carlin — like some of her other siblings — has posted content on Instagram that raised questions about her involvement with IBLP. In 2023, for example, she posted a video of her daughter heading to ballet class; IBLP has a no dancing policy.
Carlin and Evan's daughter arrived in January 2020. Carlin, who also suffers from a blood-clotting condition, had to be induced; Layla was born with a hole in her heart, which impacted her breathing. "The doctor encouraged us not to worry, because they will keep a close eye on it, and our prayer is that this small hole will close itself, as they often do," Carlin wrote on Instagram (via People). In 2023, Carlin and Evan shared on their YouTube channel that the hole has healed.
In March 2022, Carlin and Evan welcomed their son, Zade, into the world. Before she brought him home, Carlin noted on Instagram how excited his big sister was. "Our little family of four is fixing to get to spend our first moments together, and I'm already starting to get sentimental about it!" she wrote.
Josie Balka is expecting her third child
Josie Balka (née Bates) is married to Kelton Balka and they have two children together. In August 2023, the "Bringing Up Bates" couple announced on Instagram they were having a third. The newest addition to the Balka family is due in March 2024.
In September 2020, Josie shared on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage. Josie has a necklace with charms for each of their children, including one for the baby they lost. "In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton's sweet mom," she wrote.
Kelton is the owner of Tennessee Standard, LLC, a plumbing company he started on his own and runs with his brother-in-law Bobby Smith. Josie co-owns Effortless Beauty, which specializes in styling hair for brides and sells haircare products and accessories. In 2023, the Effortless Shop posted on Instagram that they were celebrating their three year anniversary, with commenters praising them for their heatless hair curlers.
Katie Clark welcomed her first child in 2023
"Bringing Up Bates" star Katie Clark (née Bates) married Travis Bates in 2021. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, Hailey. Katie and Travis met online a couple years before they got hitched. "4 years ago today, I decided to DM the most beautiful girl I had ever seen," Travis wrote on Instagram in 2023. Seems safe to say that the DM worked out.
The couple now lives in New Jersey, but posted a video on their YouTube channel that implied a possible move back to Tennessee, where the Bates parents live.
Based on her Instagram, Katie seems to be working as an influencer, landing partnerships with Easy Peasy Kids and Dime Beauty. She also has her cosmetology degree, which she earned in 2020. Travis is a country singer. The family took a trip to Disney World in 2023, another controversial move as some fundamentalist Christian families do not allow their children to watch Disney.
Jackson Bates became a husband in 2023
Jackson Bates is the most recently married Bates child, having wed his wife, Emerson Bates (née Wells), in October 2023. Emerson, who was 19 at the time of the wedding, told People that she was anything but stressed about the big day. "I don't really care about the little details falling into place perfectly, as much as the fact that I'm living out my dream," she said. The couple seem to be close with the rest of the Bates family: They spent Christmas with his parents in 2022, a few months before Jackson popped the question.
Getting married isn't the only major life change the Bates kid has made since "Bringing Up Bates" ended. In April 2023, he shared on Instagram that he now lives in Florida. "So excited to start this new journey as Emerson and I count down the days until our wedding!" he wrote.
Warden, Isaiah, Addallee, Ellie, Callie-Anna, Judson and Jeb are still growing up
Now that we've caught up with all of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates' kids who are married, let's check in with the rest of their 19 children. In May 2023, Warden turned 20 years old. On his Instagram account, he shares photos from various outdoor adventures, including snowboarding trips and football games. When the next kid in line, Isaiah Bates, turned 19 in October 2023, his parents wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, noting his devotion to his mission work.
As the rest of the "Bringing Up Bates" kids continue to grow up, Gil and Kelly Jo continue to share glimpses of their lives on Instagram. When wishing Ellie Bates a happy 13th birthday in 2020, for example, they wrote, "You drop everything to help out an older sibling or to babysit your nieces & nephews! (And you're a queen at making those babies happy)." Addallee, Callie, Judson, and Jeb Bates are also still under 18, and therefore still living at home with their mom as their homeschool teacher.