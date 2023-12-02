Whatever Happened To The Bringing Up Bates Family?

For ten seasons, the Bates family shared their lives with the world on the UPtv series "Bringing Up Bates." On first glance, the family seems not too different from the Duggar family, the stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting": Like the Duggars, the Bates family is a large brood that belongs to the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

In January 2022, UPtv announced that the plug had officially been pulled on "Bringing Up Bates." Season 11 had already been filmed, but it would not air. There was speculation that UPtv actually decided to part ways with the family after Carlin Bates shared a video of one of her brothers making a racist joke about George Floyd. There were also questions about whether or not Amazon Prime's forthcoming documentary "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" — which premiered the year after "Bringing Up Bates" was canceled — raised concerns for the network. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, UPtv maintained that the show got the chop because the network was pivoting to scripted content. The final episode of "Bringing Up Bates" aired in June 2021.

Since the cancellation, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates' 19 children have grown up as public figures even after the show ended, due to the loyalty of their fans. Here's what the family has been up to since "Bringing Up Bates" got the ax.