Every Hallmark Christmas Movie Starring Luke Macfarlane

As one of Hallmark Channel's favorites, Luke Macfarlane has graced the network with his presence in a variety of roles, particularly shining in their renowned Christmas movies. Since 2015, he has starred in nine of Hallmark's festive films, including classics like "The Mistletoe Promise" and "A Magical Christmas Village," as well as modern twists on holiday favorites such as "A Shoe Addict's Christmas" and "Catch Me If You Claus."

While Macfarlane has since expanded his repertoire with projects like Apple TV's "Platonic" and Universal Pictures' "Bros," he remains grateful for Hallmark. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor expressed his appreciation for Hallmark's continued support, emphasizing that the network not only continued to cast him after his coming out as a gay man but also entrusted him with leading roles, going beyond the stereotypical gay best friend character.

And what a leading man Macfarlane is, especially when it comes to Christmas movies. His ability to create on-screen chemistry, whether with co-stars like Erin Krakow, Italia Ricci, Alison Sweeney, or others, adds a special charm to the festive atmosphere of Hallmark's seasonal flicks. Here are all the nine Hallmark Christmas movies Macfarlane has starred in, and if you haven't seen them yet, be sure to catch them all; Macfarlane's performances are truly worth the watch.