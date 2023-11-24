Every Hallmark Christmas Movie Starring Luke Macfarlane
As one of Hallmark Channel's favorites, Luke Macfarlane has graced the network with his presence in a variety of roles, particularly shining in their renowned Christmas movies. Since 2015, he has starred in nine of Hallmark's festive films, including classics like "The Mistletoe Promise" and "A Magical Christmas Village," as well as modern twists on holiday favorites such as "A Shoe Addict's Christmas" and "Catch Me If You Claus."
While Macfarlane has since expanded his repertoire with projects like Apple TV's "Platonic" and Universal Pictures' "Bros," he remains grateful for Hallmark. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor expressed his appreciation for Hallmark's continued support, emphasizing that the network not only continued to cast him after his coming out as a gay man but also entrusted him with leading roles, going beyond the stereotypical gay best friend character.
And what a leading man Macfarlane is, especially when it comes to Christmas movies. His ability to create on-screen chemistry, whether with co-stars like Erin Krakow, Italia Ricci, Alison Sweeney, or others, adds a special charm to the festive atmosphere of Hallmark's seasonal flicks. Here are all the nine Hallmark Christmas movies Macfarlane has starred in, and if you haven't seen them yet, be sure to catch them all; Macfarlane's performances are truly worth the watch.
Christmas Land
Luke Macfarlane's inaugural Hallmark Christmas movie role came in 2015's "Christmas Land," and it just may be his finest. Portraying a small-town lawyer, Tucker, Macfarlane steals Jules' heart (played by Nikki Deloach) as she embarks on the journey of realizing what magic she's missing from her busy NYC life.
Other than being a great movie to get you in the holiday spirit, it was also a joy to film for Macfarlane, which translated into his terrific performance. Speaking to TV Goodness, he enthusiastically shared how much he relished working in the authentic winter setting of Salt Lake City, adding, "I jumped at the chance to do it."
The Mistletoe Promise
In 2016, Luke Macfarlane took on the role of Nick in "The Mistletoe Promise," playing a lawyer entering into an unusual holiday pact with business owner Elise (Jaime King). The Christmas-hating duo decides to pose as a couple to make the dreadful season easier on themselves. "These two people think they've tricked the system," Macfarlane quipped in a behind-the-scenes interview with Hallmark. However, in true Hallmark fashion, things take a magical turn.
Macfarlane shared in a talk with TV Goodness, "I read the script and said, 'This one's funny. Sign me up!'" Despite not enjoying filming in the summer heat, he couldn't turn down the opportunity. "[Hallmark's movies are] always fun to make," the star said.
Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle
"Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle" is Luke Macfarlane's third Christmas movie for the Hallmark Channel. Airing in 2017, the storyline follows Maggie (Jill Wagner), a working single mom who hires Casey (Macfarlane) to help her son with schoolwork over the Christmas break. However, Casey ends up making a more significant impact than originally intended.
This heartwarming movie is an adaptation of Karen Kingsbury's novel, "Maggie's Miracle," and the author herself was present on set. In a Hallmark cast interview, Macfarlane admitted to being anxious about it. "They are very different mediums," he said, explaining, "There's more time to explore things [in the book]." Nonetheless, the network's favorite still did a marvelous job of uplifting our Christmas spirit.
A Shoe Addict's Christmas
The subsequent year saw Luke Macfarlane take on the lead role in Hallmark's "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," a holiday film tailor-made for fashion enthusiasts. Portraying Jake, a charming fireman, Macfarlane's character unwittingly becomes instrumental in helping Noelle (Candace Cameron Bure) overcome her aversion to the festive season; with a touch of romance, of course.
In a TV Goodness interview, Macfarlane expressed his gratitude for being part of the cast but noted his favorite moments weren't the ones featuring his character. Instead, he found particular admiration for Jean Smart's portrayal of Noelle's guardian angel. "[Smart gives her character] this incredible sadness about doing her job. I was blown away," Macfarlane explained.
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
If your Christmas spirit has waned for any reason, consider giving "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen" a chance to reignite it. This 2019 Hallmark movie features Luke Macfarlane and Erin Krakow in the lead roles of Ella and Edward who, despite their initial differences, discover love during the holiday season.
On Hallmark's "Home & Family" talk show, Macfarlane gushed about working with Krakow and seeing her embody a character that diverges from her usual roles. "It was great to see Erin play the fun, more spirited [person]," he explained. Regarding his own character, Macfarlane drew inspiration from the British actor Hugh Grant, best known for starring in flicks like "Love Actually" and "Notting Hill." In an interview with TV Goodness, Macfarlane shared, "[Grant] was my North star."
Chateau Christmas
"Chateau Christmas" features Luke Macfarlane as Jackson and Merritt Patterson as Margot, an ex-couple who reunite to perform at a Christmas concert. Hallmark made sure to bring all the feels with this 2020 title, giving us the ultimate romance.
Talking with "The Sarah Scoop Show," Macfarlane described the movie as inspiring, which is exactly how we want to feel during the holidays. Moreover, he reminded us that he was a professional cellist (with a Julliard degree), meaning he personally performed all of his character's musical pieces. The actor revealed it was his idea to make Jackson play the cello instead of the violin in order to deliver the musical segments in the most authentic way.
Christmas in My Heart
In the 2021 film "Christmas in My Heart," Luke Macfarlane takes on the role of Sean, a country music star who enlists the help of violinist Beth (Heather Hemmens) to coach his daughter for a Christmas recital. Infused with holiday cheer and a touch of romance, this Hallmark movie is a perfect choice for winding down during the holidays.
While the entire film exudes charm, Macfarlane's musical talents shine through, again. The actor not only sang all of his musical parts but also showcased his amateur guitar skills. Macfarlane revealed to TV Goodness that most of the guitar sequences were performed by a professional guitarist, but not all of them. "For the recital at the end, that was definitely me playing," he shared.
A Magical Christmas Village
Hallmark's 2022 holiday tale, "A Magical Christmas Village," will take you to the ultimate Christmas destination — a Christmas village that comes to life and brings Summer (Alison Sweeney) and Ryan (Luke Macfarlane) together with a dash of magic.
During a Hallmark interview with Macfarlane, a real-life architecture enthusiast, Sweeney shared how his architectural insights played a pivotal role in saving a scene. She revealed that Macfarlane noticed a discrepancy between the building the characters were discussing and the building that was actually on set, prompting a correction in the script. "I still hope I get my technical advisor credit," Macfarlane jokingly added.
Catch Me If You Claus
Luke Macfarlane teamed up with Italia Ricci in 2023's "Catch Me If You Claus." He is Santa Claus' son, carrying on his father's legacy, but gets thrown off course at Avery's (Italia Ricci) house. Initially distant, the characters gradually break down their walls and discover a connection that goes beyond the holiday spirit.
Ricci gushed about Macfarlane on social media, sharing a photo of the movie's promotional poster on Instagram with a caption that read, "One of the most enjoyable shoots ever. [Macfarlane] had me doubled over in laughter the entire time." So, if you're in search of a funny and romantic holiday title, this one promises to be a delightful choice.