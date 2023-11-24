How Robert Pattinson's 37th Birthday Party Turned Into A Twilight Reunion

In May 2023, Robert Pattinson hosted a surprise get-together that featured some familiar faces from the "Twilight" crew. Among the guests were none other than Kristen Stewart, who starred in the series as Bella Swan, and Catherine Hardwicke, the director behind the 2008 film that marked the beginning of the beloved vampire saga. Hardwicke recounted the story of their unexpected reunion on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

The director had snuck into the party with her friend and Pattinson's recent co-star in "Mickey 17," Toni Collette. Then to great surprise, Stewart rang the doorbell to check if it was okay for her to join the celebration. Pattinson, being the good host, naturally welcomed her inside. "When Kristen walked into Rob's birthday, she's like, 'Catherine? Rob's birthday? What's going on?'" Hardwicke told podcast host Josh Horowitz. "I go, 'I kinda crashed it with Toni,' and she goes, 'Well, I crashed it too.'"

This unexpected reunion unfolded nearly a decade after the end of Stewart and Pattinson's highly publicized off-screen romance. In the 10 years since their split, both have found happiness with new partners — Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer, and Pattinson is embarking on the journey of parenthood with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse (via People).