Meet Marlon Wayans' Two Kids
Marlon Wayans, one-half of "The Wayans Bros" comedy duo, is lauded for his outlandish, envelope-pushing comedy, but he's far more serious when it comes to his family. Marlon and his ex-partner Angela Zackery share two children: Kai and Shawn. Although Wayans and Zackery split in 2013, they're both dedicated to being active in their kids' lives.
While speaking to Essence in April 2022 about playing Will Smith's estranged father in the reboot drama series "Bel-Air," Wayans said the contrast between his character's life and his own deepened his appreciation for fatherhood. "Being a father, I have two wonderful children, and I couldn't imagine what I'd feel — from guilt to anger to hurt to loss — if I weren't involved."
Wayans isn't just a part of Kai and Shawn's lives; they're also an integral part of his, including his professional career. He visited "The Breakfast Club" in November 2023 to discuss his upcoming comedy special "Rainbow Child," which he said would focus on his concept of and approach to fatherhood as his kids continue further into adulthood (via YouTube).
Kai Wayans has taught his father how to be a proud LGBTQ+ ally
Marlon Wayans explained to "The Breakfast Club" crew that one of the more challenging aspects of fatherhood he'd address in "Rainbow Child" was the transition of his eldest child, Kai Wayans, born on May 24, 2000. Although Wayans admitted that coming to terms with his son's new identity was difficult at first, he and Kai have both grown from the experience.
Wayans has long been supportive of his son, posting a photo of Kai to Instagram during Pride Month in 2019, reaffirming how proud he was of his kid. Still, Wayans explained that he struggles with accidentally misgendering his son, but he said Kai can see him trying. The comedian said he believed that instilling unconditional love and acceptance into his children is the only way he can properly send them out into the real world with confidence. "I'm just so proud of them being them," Wayans said.
The "Scary Movie" actor posted a touching tribute to Kai for his 22nd birthday on Instagram, penning heartwarming sentiments and a touch of his signature humor. "You were just in my arms 22 years ago," the father wrote, "crying like a crack baby, terrorizing the household nightly as you prematurely woke up and caused chaos."
Shawn Wayans keeps a front row seat to his father's comedy career
Marlon Wayans and Angela Zackery's second child, Shawn Wayans, was born on February 3, 2003, and named after Wayans' brother and the other half of the Wayans Brothers comedy duo (and in a heartwarming family tradition, Shawn Sr. named his son after his brother, Marlon). But Shawn's namesake isn't the only way he remains connected to his comedic roots. Marlon's youngest son maintains a TikTok account with over six million likes featuring goofy videos of him and his friends, and he also frequently attends his father's comedy shows across the country.
The stand-up comic posted a touching photo of him kissing Shawn on the cheek onstage at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas, on Instagram. In the September 2023 post's caption, Marlon said his favorite part about his set at the theater was performing in front of Shawn and his friends. "Put a lil extra stank on it," the comedian wrote. Shawn traveled to Las Vegas one year earlier to watch his dad perform at the M Resort in Las Vegas, calling it "the funniest hour I've ever seen," per Marlon's Instagram.
In an earlier post that year for Shawn's 21st birthday, Marlon called his youngest son his best friend and "most trusted confidant." "What a beautiful journey God has blessed me with," he wrote in the caption. "As much as I have accomplished in my career, I will truly say God's greatest gift has been my children."