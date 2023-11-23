Meet Marlon Wayans' Two Kids

Marlon Wayans, one-half of "The Wayans Bros" comedy duo, is lauded for his outlandish, envelope-pushing comedy, but he's far more serious when it comes to his family. Marlon and his ex-partner Angela Zackery share two children: Kai and Shawn. Although Wayans and Zackery split in 2013, they're both dedicated to being active in their kids' lives.

While speaking to Essence in April 2022 about playing Will Smith's estranged father in the reboot drama series "Bel-Air," Wayans said the contrast between his character's life and his own deepened his appreciation for fatherhood. "Being a father, I have two wonderful children, and I couldn't imagine what I'd feel — from guilt to anger to hurt to loss — if I weren't involved."

Wayans isn't just a part of Kai and Shawn's lives; they're also an integral part of his, including his professional career. He visited "The Breakfast Club" in November 2023 to discuss his upcoming comedy special "Rainbow Child," which he said would focus on his concept of and approach to fatherhood as his kids continue further into adulthood (via YouTube).