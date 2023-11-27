The Serious Reason Steve Harvey's Ex-Wife Mary Filed A Lawsuit Against Him
Comedian, TV host, and New York Times bestselling author Steve Harvey married his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey (née Shackleford), in 1996. Their union came just two years after Steve divorced his first wife, Marcia Harvey. Initially, the couple seemed head over heels in love and painted a solid picture during their nine years of marriage. However, they secretly faced deep personal issues, ultimately resulting in their 2005 divorce. In a 2016 interview with People, the "Family Feud" host admitted that he'd married Mary for all the wrong reasons, particularly loneliness, as he took responsibility for the relationship's failure.
Steve Harvey's messy divorce cost him $30 million and nearly left him penniless, with Mary getting three houses and considerable monthly child support payments. Despite the substantial financial settlement, she went on to release YouTube videos in 2011, voicing her grievances and cheating allegations against Steve. During their second wedding anniversary, Mary even claimed to have discovered a love letter, allegedly from Steve's "mistress" and future wife, Marjorie Harvey.
Notably, Steve argued that Mary's revelations, whether true or not, violated the gag order from their divorce settlement. This breach led the comedian to sue Mary for defamation and contempt of court, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence in 2013. While Steve might have expected this to end their disputes, it did not. In 2017, Mary resurfaced with a lawsuit against him, alleging even more serious claims than those in their previous court battles.
Mary Lee Harvey sued her ex-husband for torture
Represented by civil rights activist Essie Berry, Mary Lee Harvey filed a lawsuit against Steve Harvey in 2017. Mary's choice of an activist over a traditional lawyer spoke volumes; Entertainment Tonight reported that the lawsuit contained a lengthy list of very serious accusations against her former husband, including "soul murdering."
Mary alleged a campaign of torture, child endangerment, kidnapping, intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and plenty more besides. Her filing explained: "Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation, and brainwashing," (via E! News). Steve's former wife also shared that since their high-profile divorce, she'd endured significant physical and emotional trauma, leading Mary to attempt to take her own life. The lawsuit was meant to highlight how Steve's ex-wife was impacted by their divorce.
Beyond her mental health struggles, Mary also accused Steve of intentionally severing her relationship with their son, Wynton Harvey, and causing significant losses in her business ventures. She sought $60 million in compensation for the alleged suffering endured. Prior to her lawsuit, Mary also publicly expressed her wish to see Steve jailed.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Steve Harvey firmly denied her explosive claims
Responding to the lawsuit filed by his ex-wife Mary Lee Harvey, comedian Steve Harvey firmly denied the allegations through his lawyer, Brandon R. Williams. Speaking to ET, Williams described Mary's claims as "meritless [and] frivolous." He also promised that they would be fighting back against them in full force in court.
The lawsuit, however, did not progress in the legal system. In 2018, TMZ confirmed that the judge had dismissed the case. He cited an inability to preside over it due to jurisdictional issues because the couple's divorce had occurred in Texas, where Steve and Mary first met, rendering the filing inappropriate for the court.
When approached for further comment, Steve's lawyer informed ET that the "Family Feud" host had nothing to say. At the time of writing, Mary has not re-filed her suit in Texas. Meanwhile, Steve has fully moved on, marrying Marjorie Harvey in 2007 and continuing with his life and career.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.