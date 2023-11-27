The Serious Reason Steve Harvey's Ex-Wife Mary Filed A Lawsuit Against Him

Comedian, TV host, and New York Times bestselling author Steve Harvey married his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey (née Shackleford), in 1996. Their union came just two years after Steve divorced his first wife, Marcia Harvey. Initially, the couple seemed head over heels in love and painted a solid picture during their nine years of marriage. However, they secretly faced deep personal issues, ultimately resulting in their 2005 divorce. In a 2016 interview with People, the "Family Feud" host admitted that he'd married Mary for all the wrong reasons, particularly loneliness, as he took responsibility for the relationship's failure.

Steve Harvey's messy divorce cost him $30 million and nearly left him penniless, with Mary getting three houses and considerable monthly child support payments. Despite the substantial financial settlement, she went on to release YouTube videos in 2011, voicing her grievances and cheating allegations against Steve. During their second wedding anniversary, Mary even claimed to have discovered a love letter, allegedly from Steve's "mistress" and future wife, Marjorie Harvey.

Notably, Steve argued that Mary's revelations, whether true or not, violated the gag order from their divorce settlement. This breach led the comedian to sue Mary for defamation and contempt of court, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence in 2013. While Steve might have expected this to end their disputes, it did not. In 2017, Mary resurfaced with a lawsuit against him, alleging even more serious claims than those in their previous court battles.