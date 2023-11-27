Travis And Jason Kelce Offer Glimpse Into The Chaos Of Their Family Thanksgiving

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce may pay for different NFL teams, but off the field, they have a pretty close relationship. They even have their own podcast together called "New Heights" on which they discuss everything from their shared love of the sport to what family life is like. In a recent episode, they chatted about their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes as well as some of their favorite family Thanksgiving memories. There were plenty of them, but there's one Turkey Day recollection that really seems to stand out in both of their minds.

As you might have guessed considering Travis and Jason's chosen profession, when the brothers were little, they'd play a pickup game of football at the park on Thanksgiving Day before the big meal. But what you might not have guessed is how much drama there was at the Thanksgiving dinner table with Travis. Travis, as it turns out, is a picky eater, and it sounds like if he decided not to eat something, it didn't sit well with their dad. "Our Thanksgivings [...] it just always ended in tears, with Travis at the table and dad screaming at him," Jason revealed. Travis laughed at the memory and pretended to cry as Jason imitated their dad saying, "Eat the food! Be thankful!"