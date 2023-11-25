Times Christina Hall Went Makeup-Free And Looked Stunning
HGTV star Christina Hall has rocked some stunning looks over the years, and her everyday soft glam is gorgeous, but her affinity for a full face of makeup with false lashes doesn't mean she's too shy to show off her natural appearance. In fact, the "Flip or Flop" alum keeps it real with her social media followers pretty frequently.
Whether she's enjoying a low-key night at home with her husband and three kids, running errands and hitting the gym, or on her way to get glammed, Hall lets the world see her sans makeup in many settings. Her candor is a trait her fans admire and appreciate, as many celebrities not only exclusively share photos of themselves dolled up but also give the impression that they always look perfectly polished, contoured, and blemish-free.
Because of the positive reaction from her followers, Hall has not only embraced sharing content when she's makeup-free, but she also does so without altering her appearance with a filter. While using her platform on numerous occasions to normalize embracing beauty without the help of makeup, the "Christina on the Coast" star has looked truly beautiful.
Keeping it real while running errands
In March 2023, Christina Hall posted a candid selfie on her Instagram Story documenting her fresh-faced appearance for the day. Her complexion was free of product, showing off a natural rosy blush on her cheeks and a smattering of freckles around her face. Hall's eyes were free of makeup, with her dark eyebrows making her brown peepers pop. The HGTV star's lips were bare as well, and their dusty rose tone made her complexion look quite pretty in combination with the slight color on her cheeks. She wore her blond tresses down in effortless waves, and she dressed in a gray crewneck with black embroidery on one shoulder.
Over the filter-free selfie, Hall wrote, "Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself like ... " with a few shocked and unwell emojis. She added, "Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here."
No filter at the gym
Christina Hall made multiple bared-faced social media appearances in March 2023. Later the same day she shared her makeup-free errand selfie, the "Flip or Flop" alum hopped on her Instagram Story to talk about her fitness routine. Overtop the video, she acknowledged the positive response to her original fresh-faced photo, writing, "Normally I would swipe once to the right for a small filter, but since my last post, no filter it is."
Hall's appearance was largely the same as her morning selfie, but her lips and cheeks were a bit more rosy than they seemed in the earlier hours of the day. Though some would say the shadows around her eyes made her look tired, we think her appearance was reminiscent of the "boy beat" no-makeup makeup trend circa 2018 — but, like, actually with no makeup.
Even without a lick of product, Hall looks pretty — and clearly, her followers thought so too, as they encouraged her to share more cosmetics-free content.
Before getting glammed
In June 2023, Christina Hall shared a before and after video on Instagram showing her transformation from her natural appearance to her glammed look. At the start of the video, the "Christina on the Coast" star smiled and fluffed out her medium-length locks with her hands. Even without a face of makeup and mermaid-esque hair extensions, Hall is a natural beauty. Her peach-toned complexion was even and luminous, and her nose and cheeks were a vibrant pink shade. The HGTV personality's lips were a healthy pink tone as well, and her thick eyebrows were neatly groomed.
In the "after" portion of the clip, Hall revealed a thickened and lengthened mane of wavy blond extensions, as well as foundation, contour, a soft brown smoky eye with long false lashes, and a matte pink lip lined with a rose-toned lip liner. She looked beautiful with and without makeup, and her followers expressed the same sentiment in the comments of Hall's post.
After going filler-free
Though she embraces her natural beauty, Christina Hall has tried several cosmetic procedures over the years. Like many celebrities, the HGTV star experimented with facial filler, but the results were not what she was hoping for. In fact, Hall had quite an adverse reaction to the filler injected in her under-eye area.
In December 2022, she documented what she dubbed a "scary" appearance post-injection, sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption reading, "In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time."
Hall followed the first post with a second selfie revealing her natural appearance after the filler had been removed and her under-eye inflammation calmed down. Showing her makeup-free face in a much less swollen state, the "Flip or Flop" alum wrote, "After dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency treatments to remove all the filler. Never again."
Quarantining on the couch
Like most of the world's inhabitants, Christina Hall spent a lot of time at home on her couch during the coronavirus pandemic. One day in August 2020, she shared a snap of her low-key quarantine day, which included laying back in a sea of pillows while rocking a gorgeous makeup-free look. Hall wore a black long-sleeve T-shirt with a large Chanel logo spanning the front, and her golden locks fell around her in long, loose waves.
As for her fresh-faced appearance, the HGTV personality seemed to be tanned from the summer sun, with both her complexion and lips looking more bronzed than usual. Her brown almond-shaped eyes popped, with her manicured brows arching across her forehead to delicately frame her face.
Hall captioned the Instagram post, "Everything > Indifference," seemingly making a dig at many Americans' disregard for rules put in place to protect everyone from the global virus.
Too tired for makeup
Though the post has since been deleted, Christina Hall took to Instagram in May 2019 to keep it real with her followers. Pregnant with her third child at the time, the "Flip or Flop" alum shared two selfies, one before getting glammed and another after having her makeup done.
The expecting mom wrote, "Swipe right for this amazing before and after @pinkdustcosmetics transformation ... but in all seriousness I've been feeling crabby and tired this week."
In her "before" photo, Hall raised her eyebrows in a sassy expression while staring down the camera, exemplifying her mood. Her peachy complexion was very even in tone, and she didn't smooth the fine lines around her mouth and across her forehead, which we — and her followers — loved. Hall's nose was slightly rosy, which pulled out the petal pink tone of her lips, and her eyebrows were again neatly trimmed and groomed, elevating her makeup-free appearance.
Making special memories with her family
In March 2023, Christina Hall gathered with two very special members of her family to celebrate a milestone in their lives. Sharing a sweet group photo on Instagram of herself, her two sons, her daughter, and her grandparents all smiling, the HGTV star wrote, "Celebrated these two today. My grandparents, Pete and Pat, 97 and 92 years young."
Hall added, "My grandma is always dressed to the nines and has more energy than me lol. Happy birthday to them both." Her grandma does indeed look trendy in her coastal grandmother-meets-coastal-cowgirl ensemble.
Hall went au natural for the occasion, rocking her long-sleeve Chanel T-shirt with her blond strands cascading around her shoulders. She went sans makeup with her full eyebrows framing her face and a natural blush on her cheeks. Without any cosmetic products on, Hall and her daughter, Taylor El Moussa, looked especially similar.
Going bare-faced with her daughter
When Christina Hall's daughter Taylor El Moussa made the soccer team in February 2022, she got on Instagram to share the proud mom moment. Alongside a candid selfie of herself and the preteen, the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote, "Super proud of Taylor for making the competitive soccer team! Her determination and effort paid off. Can't wait to watch her play!"
The snapshot shows the mother-daughter duo leaning into each other, both softly smiling with faces free of makeup. Hall looked bronzed with a warm complexion, a sunny glow on her cheeks, and her lips a healthy pink tone. Her dark eyebrows again made her brown eyes pop, and the low lights in her blond mane helped to emphasize the dark tones in her eyes and brows.
Though El Moussa has her dad's blue eyes, she looked like her mom's mini-me in this photo, right down to her wide smile and golden tresses.
Enjoying the beach with her husband
Christina Hall celebrated her family and her happiness in an October 2021 Instagram post. Sharing a sweet selfie with her husband Josh Hall, the "Flip or Flop" alum wrote, "Looking forward to a fun weekend of soccer and beach days with this man and the kids. No matter the location/occasion with him by my side, life is good."
In the cute couple's photo, Christina looked like a stereotypical relaxed California girl. The HGTV star went bare-faced for what looked like a cozy day on the beach, with picturesque ocean waves crashing in the background. Her skin looked tanned and luminous, and her cheeks appeared especially sun-kissed alongside her pinky-peach-hued lips. Christina's hair fell down her chest in beachy waves, and she wore a teal sweatshirt with the hood up over her head.
Josh beamed beside her, wearing a simple white T-shirt and a baby blue snapback.
Sans makeup while sipping wine
In October 2021, Christina Hall documented a relaxing evening with a few of her favorite housemates. "Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lap dog," the television personality wrote alongside a candid and funny photo.
The snapshot showed Hall sitting in an outdoor chair with her big pit bull atop her thighs, her older son smiling behind her, and her younger son paying no attention to the camera on her other side.
The mom of three had a joyful smile on her makeup-free face, and her megawatt grin gave her skin a happy glow. Hall's dark brown eyebrows looked a little thinner than usual as if she had freshly groomed them, and her blond locks fell in loose waves around her shoulders. She wore a gray waffle knit hoodie, black leggings, and a stack of bracelets as she enjoyed a glass of white wine on her patio.
For a makeup tutorial on YouTube
Christina Hall went makeup-free on camera in October 2018 while filming a makeup tutorial with Pink Dust Cosmetics creator Shannon Houston. The two women teamed up to show other busy working moms how to create a quick look that brings life to the face without going full glam.
To take viewers through the full process, the HGTV star was completely bare-faced at the beginning of the video — her clean skin looked super luminous and even, with a natural blush coloring her cheeks on the bridge of her nose. Though Hall's eyes were free of makeup, she looked like a well-rested natural beauty. Even sans cosmetics, the mom of three was stunning with her blond locks pulled into a low ponytail.
Her relaxed appearance was giving workout class, farmer's market, coffee run — low-key errands that don't require makeup but you may still want to look somewhat presentable for.