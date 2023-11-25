Times Christina Hall Went Makeup-Free And Looked Stunning

HGTV star Christina Hall has rocked some stunning looks over the years, and her everyday soft glam is gorgeous, but her affinity for a full face of makeup with false lashes doesn't mean she's too shy to show off her natural appearance. In fact, the "Flip or Flop" alum keeps it real with her social media followers pretty frequently.

Whether she's enjoying a low-key night at home with her husband and three kids, running errands and hitting the gym, or on her way to get glammed, Hall lets the world see her sans makeup in many settings. Her candor is a trait her fans admire and appreciate, as many celebrities not only exclusively share photos of themselves dolled up but also give the impression that they always look perfectly polished, contoured, and blemish-free.

Because of the positive reaction from her followers, Hall has not only embraced sharing content when she's makeup-free, but she also does so without altering her appearance with a filter. While using her platform on numerous occasions to normalize embracing beauty without the help of makeup, the "Christina on the Coast" star has looked truly beautiful.