These Dolly Parton Perfume Gift Sets Are Perfect For Country Music Fans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Her songs have over three billion streams worldwide, she has 10 Grammy awards, and there are 25 number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with her voice. Of course, it's all Dolly Parton, and there's no one quite like her. In addition to her highly successful music career, she's also an actor, an author, a producer, and a philanthropist. You can even add entrepreneur to that list. Parton created the Dollywood theme parks and resorts, a collection of dog accessories cheekily titled Doggy Parton, and has partnered with American Greetings for a line of greeting cards and Duncan Hines for cake mixes.

And there's one more adventure to which she's added her own personal touch: perfume. "Scent is everywhere in our lives, leaving powerful impressions and triggering cherished memories," she shared with Qurate on why she decided to create her own line of fragrances. She now has five different scents to choose from.

Just in time for the season of presents, the Dolly Fragrance brand has come up with two different gift sets, both perfect for the country music fans in your life — or for the country music fan you are. As a bonus, you can get both gift sets (yes, both) for about $40 from retailers like Walmart, and Amazon, where her perfumes have been given rave reviews from both country music and fragrance fans.