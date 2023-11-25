These Dolly Parton Perfume Gift Sets Are Perfect For Country Music Fans
Her songs have over three billion streams worldwide, she has 10 Grammy awards, and there are 25 number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with her voice. Of course, it's all Dolly Parton, and there's no one quite like her. In addition to her highly successful music career, she's also an actor, an author, a producer, and a philanthropist. You can even add entrepreneur to that list. Parton created the Dollywood theme parks and resorts, a collection of dog accessories cheekily titled Doggy Parton, and has partnered with American Greetings for a line of greeting cards and Duncan Hines for cake mixes.
And there's one more adventure to which she's added her own personal touch: perfume. "Scent is everywhere in our lives, leaving powerful impressions and triggering cherished memories," she shared with Qurate on why she decided to create her own line of fragrances. She now has five different scents to choose from.
Just in time for the season of presents, the Dolly Fragrance brand has come up with two different gift sets, both perfect for the country music fans in your life — or for the country music fan you are. As a bonus, you can get both gift sets (yes, both) for about $40 from retailers like Walmart, and Amazon, where her perfumes have been given rave reviews from both country music and fragrance fans.
Scent From Above gift set
Dolly Parton entered the world of perfume in 2021, introducing her very first signature fragrance. "I call my Dolly perfume 'Scent from Above' because it is excellently heavenly," she said in an official announcement of the brand. She also told Qurate, "Since I was a little girl, I've dreamed of having my own perfume. Now that my dream is coming true, I know it's heaven-sent."
Although it's spelled a little differently, country music fans will recognize the name of her perfume as one of Parton's songs. The singer shared on Facebook that the track "Sent from Above" was a direct homage to her fragrance. "Inspired by my new perfume, I hope this song transports you to a heavenly place," she wrote. If the high ratings on Walmart are anything to go by, fans are definitely floating in the clouds; the scent has tons of five-star reviews on the retail site.
Dolly — Scent from Above is available in a gift set that includes the Eau de Toilette Spray in a 1.7 fl. oz. bottle, along with an 8 fl. oz. Body Mist. A crystal version of Parton's trademark talisman, the butterfly, is also tucked into the box. The fragrance is both fruity and floral, with top notes of mandarin, blackcurrant, pear, and peony, with base notes that include sandalwood, amber, and patchouli. At its heart, there are also hints of lily-of-the-valley, vanilla orchid, and jasmine. "Everybody says it smells like me, and that's good," Parton shared on Good Morning America.
Front Porch body mist set
Dolly Parton launched the Front Porch collection of perfumes in 2022; the "front porch" reference is one fans will recognize. In 1993, Parton released the song, "Sittin' on the Front Porch Swing" with Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette. The country-music icon also her own "Front Porch" video series, where she visits and talks about all things personal, sometimes with other country stars like Kelsea Ballerini.
"Where I come from, there's magic in the air. I love the cool morning breeze floating down the Smoky Mountains, and watching dancing fireflies play during the Tennessee sunset," the "I Will Always Love You" writer shared on TikTok. She named each of the four perfumes in the Front Porch collection after these memories: Tennessee Sunset, Dancing Fireflies, Early Morning Breeze, and Smoky Mountain.
The Front Porch scents are available in 4 fl. oz. Body Mist sprays and have earned over 2,500 four-and-a-half star ratings on Amazon. Better yet, they can be purchased all together in a Front Porch gift set. Tennessee Sunset brings notes of honeysuckle, vanilla orchid, and warm musk, while tiger orchid, warm tonka, and cashmere woods are the theme of Smoky Mountain. Early Morning Breeze features the perfume of jasmine, orange flower, and sandalwood, and Dancing Fireflies is infused with all things rosy: pink apple, pink peony, and pink musk. "Inspired by daydreams on my front porch, I like to think I'm sharing a little bit of magic in every bottle," Parton says.