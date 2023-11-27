Every Actor And Actress Who Has Portrayed Prince William And Kate Middleton On Screen

We all love a good fairytale narrative: The ordinary girl finds her Prince or Princess Charming, gets whisked off her feet, and the couple lives happily ever after. For Princess Catherine, though, that narrative was no fairytale dream.

When the art history student fell in love with Prince William at the prestigious St. Andrew's University in 2001, middle-class Kate Middleton entered the highest echelons of the British aristocracy. After tying the knot with William a decade later, the humble Berkshire girl who survived bullying and media mockery became a beloved national treasure. Though their marriage has seen its ups and downs, while the popularity of the monarchy itself has ebbed and flowed, William and Kate remain emblems of British social prestige and aspiration.

Considering the media interest their relationship has generated, it comes as little surprise that the royal couple's courtship has been dramatized on our screens on many occasions, in everything from lighthearted romantic dramedies to satirical farce. The most recent fictionalized account of William and Kate comes with the final season of "The Crown," in which the royal couple is depicted by two little-known newcomers (but more on them later).

As we bid adieu to "The Crown," let's take a look at the many actors who have portrayed Prince William and Kate Middleton on screen.