Steve Harvey Once Blamed A Social Media Faux Pas On An Employee
Big-time comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey embodies the American dream. Harvey has had quite the grass-to-grace story, dropping out of college and working odd jobs before finding his true calling: comedy. Steve Harvey's early days In comedy were full of struggles, as was his love life, which includes three marriages. However, he has risen to make his mark in the entertainment industry through sheer determination, discipline, and an impressive sense of humor.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey placed first in the "Top TV Personalities" social media ranking of 2018. This clearly indicates that the TV host's popularity extends to social media platforms. Harvey has been particularly popular on X, formerly known as Twitter, with more than 77,000 posts and over 6 million followers.
However, like many people on social media, one of Harvey's tweets hit the wrong note in 2023. On August 19, a since-deleted post appeared on Harvey's timeline, urging his followers to name comedians they didn't find funny, per TMZ. This post sparked a loud backlash, requiring Harvey to address the situation formally. In a public video posted to X, the talk show host made it clear that an employee, not him, had posted the offending tweet.
Steve Harvey issued a public apology
🗣️ I’m personally addressing this pic.twitter.com/4bcoxIAPlP— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 25, 2023
Steve Harvey's apology video came six days after the social media faux pas. The comedian, visibly upset by the post, which garnered about a million views, described it as negative and contrary to his motivational and positive brand. He repeatedly insisted that he would never have made such a statement, attributing it to a 'young' employee seeking to boost engagement on his account.
In the video, Harvey also revealed that he has fired the responsible employee, remarking, "Okay, be trying to get some employment too." Harvey reluctantly apologized to his fans and assured them such an incident would not happen again.
Several followers expressed their support for Harvey, showing that the post had not tarnished his reputation. One X user, Sovanna Kim, responded to the video in a post, saying, "Steve, you don't need to be angry or upset. Your [credibility] is good with the viewers. We know this isn't something you would say or do."
Steve Harvey has had issues with employees in the past
The negative post was not the first time Steve Harvey had issues with his employees. According to The Daily Herald, Harvey sent a memo to his staff in 2017 ahead of the fifth season of his talk show "The Steve Harvey Show." The memo forbade staff members from entering his dressing room uninvited, waiting in the hallway to speak with him, or attempting to walk with him.
While Harvey's new work rules were perceived as harsh, he refused to apologize for the memo. He explained to Entertainment Tonight that he was overwhelmed by staff intrusions: "I'm in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I'm having lunch, they walk in, they don't knock." He likened his dressing room to a "prison," due to the lack of privacy.
However, Harvey's time with the team expired soon after, as he relocated his show to Los Angeles for the next season. RadarOnline reports that he laid off most of his old staff, replacing them without offering them the chance to relocate with the show. A former staff member revealed to the website that Harvey did not address the staff members personally about his decision; instead, they received the news from the executive producer. This incident adds another layer to the controversial things everyone ignores about Steve Harvey.