Steve Harvey Once Blamed A Social Media Faux Pas On An Employee

Big-time comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey embodies the American dream. Harvey has had quite the grass-to-grace story, dropping out of college and working odd jobs before finding his true calling: comedy. Steve Harvey's early days In comedy were full of struggles, as was his love life, which includes three marriages. However, he has risen to make his mark in the entertainment industry through sheer determination, discipline, and an impressive sense of humor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey placed first in the "Top TV Personalities" social media ranking of 2018. This clearly indicates that the TV host's popularity extends to social media platforms. Harvey has been particularly popular on X, formerly known as Twitter, with more than 77,000 posts and over 6 million followers.

However, like many people on social media, one of Harvey's tweets hit the wrong note in 2023. On August 19, a since-deleted post appeared on Harvey's timeline, urging his followers to name comedians they didn't find funny, per TMZ. This post sparked a loud backlash, requiring Harvey to address the situation formally. In a public video posted to X, the talk show host made it clear that an employee, not him, had posted the offending tweet.