Inside Selma Blair's On And Off Romance With David Lyons

Selma Blair and David Lyons may be ready to give their relationship another chance, as the two were spotted taking a walk together in Los Angeles at the beginning of 2023. But that's not all. The "Cruel Intentions" star and her ex-boyfriend were also hugging each other and even got mani-pedis at the same time. In 2022, they were seen strolling around a supermarket in L.A. and looking very intimate.

The "Legally Blonde" alum started dating Lyons in 2019, one year after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Back then, Blair told British Vogue that she couldn't eat for days and needed a lot of sleep. Her condition went undiagnosed for four decades, which only made things worse. "I spent my days in bed, crying, sometimes binge drinking, sometimes reading and sleeping, seeing doctors and healers," confessed the actress.

Lyons showed his support, but, unfortunately, their relationship didn't last. "How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for the #vanityfair dinner. So ... @lyon_hearted [David Lyons] went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen, and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in," Blair shared on Instagram in 2019. Over the next few years, they've been dating on and off, leaving fans wondering what's going on.