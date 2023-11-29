Trump Kids Who Don't Agree With Donald's No-Pet Policy

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has been home to dozens of presidential families — and almost as many animals. Over the last two centuries, a menagerie's worth of creatures has taken up residence in The White House. Dogs are the most popular choice; among them were FDR's Scottish Terrier Fala, George H.W. Bush's Springer Spaniel Millie, and Barack Obama's Portuguese Water Dogs, Bo and Sunny. Other notable POTUS pets include Herbert Hoover's opossum, John Quincy Adams' silkworms, and Jimmy Carter's Siamese cat.

President Joe Biden is also an avowed animal lover, despite the troubles he's had with Commander Biden, who has been aggressive toward staff members and has undergone extra behavioral training to make him a more model citizen. Fortunately, WH cat Willow Biden is a purr-fect lady. However, the centuries-old tradition of First Pets came to a screeching halt in 2016, when Donald Trump became only the second president in history not to have any kind of animal companion (James Polk was the other holdout).

Although he reluctantly shared his home space with Ivana Trump's poodle, Chappy, during their marriage, Donald publicly admitted that apart from having no time to care for a pet, it "[felt] a little phony" to have a dog just for the optics (via ABC News). It remains to be seen which side of the pet fence young Barron Trump will occupy once he's out on his own, but his four older half-siblings all share their homes with various furry friends.