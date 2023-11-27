Keith Morrison Steps Out Of His Comfort Zone To Remember Stepson Matthew Perry

Keith Morrison, stepfather to the late actor Matthew Perry, has paid tribute to his stepson in perhaps the most touching way possible.

Perry, who is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," passed away suddenly in October 2023. Since Perry's abrupt death, fans and friends alike have taken to social media and other outlets to share their heartfelt remembrance posts of the beloved star. On November 27, Morrison also shared a touching post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to remember his stepson. It served as a meaningful call to action, too.

While Morrison has mostly been grieving privately, the famed journalist stepped out of his comfort zone to honor his stepson's legacy. The "Dateline" correspondent asked his followers to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation, a public charity program aimed at assisting others in overcoming their addictions. "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," Morrison admitted in the post. "But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful." He followed his message up with a direct link to the foundation's page.

