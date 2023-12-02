Blue Ivy Carter Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Beyoncé is determined to raise a strong young woman. "As the mother of two girls, it's important to me that they see themselves too — in books, films, and on runways. It's important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives," Beyoncé said in Vogue. So far, she's meeting those goals. The multi-hyphenate has been at her career for decades now, and thanks to her hard work and ascension to global fame, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is well on her way to what will likely be her own decades-long career in whatever she chooses.

And Blue is going to need to have a successful career if she wants to maintain the lifestyle she was born into. As the daughter of two ultra-famous and wealthy musicians, Blue Ivy has grown up in the lap of luxury. Exclusive vacations, private air travel, expensive clothing — you name it, Blue Ivy has it. Here's everything you need to know about the extremely lavish life of Blue Ivy Carter.