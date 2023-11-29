How HGTV's Chip And Joanna Gaines Parent Their Teenage Kids

Chip and Joanna Gaines might be most known for their southern renovations, but their family plays a significant role in the HGTV duo's brand. Though the parents have changed their minds about putting their kids on TV, fans of the Gaines family have watched their children grow up alongside their evolving HGTV empire since "Fixer Upper" kicked off in 2013.

As a refresher, the couple has five kids together: Drake, born in 2005, Ella, born in 2006, Duke, born in 2008, Emmie, born in 2010, and Crew, born in 2018. Their four oldest children have firmly entered into their teenagehood, so Chip and Joanna's parenting tactics have similarly evolved over the years, with the couple opening up about raising adolescents while being reality TV stars. "What we have realized about our kids is, they want to feel as normal as possible," Joanna shared with People. "So they don't ever talk about any of it. I think they love the idea of flying under the radar, feeling normal."

In this way, Chip and Joanna have made an effort to encourage their teens' individual identities while also owning up to their mistakes as parents.