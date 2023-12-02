Joan Collins Was Totally Shocked When Her Friend Dodi Fayed Started Dating Princess Diana

Over the course of her long careers as an actor and author, Joan Collins has formed connections with people in the entertainment industry as well as the royals. When it comes to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's relationship, Collins was surprised about their romance. Given her individual encounters with Diana and Fayed, Collins didn't perceive a lot of common ground between them.

Looking back at her meetings with Diana, "she was always exceedingly charming, very down-to-earth, very real, not at all stuffy," Collins wrote in People. The actor met Diana in the 1980s, while she was playing her iconic role as Alexis on "Dynasty." At the time, the princess was sometimes dubbed "Dynasty Di" because her sartorial choices were similar to Alexis' go-to gowns. However, unlike her character Alexis, Collins thought of Diana as shy. She also vividly remembers Diana's discomfort with paparazzi. While Collins was confident she'd get acclimated to the attention, Diana was unsure.

Collins and Fayed had longstanding ties, and the two often saw each other at a nightclub called Tramp. Located in London, Tramp was a frequent hotspot for celebrities and members of the royal family. Later, Fayed and Diana went there on dates. In addition, Collins also got to know Fayed when Ron Kass, the third of Joan Collins' husbands, invited the film producer to be their houseguest. Then, in 1997, when Collins and Fayed were chatting on a flight, she was baffled when he revealed he was seeking a new girlfriend, who turned out to be Diana.