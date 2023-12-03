The Quietly Cold Way William Snubbed Harry Before The Queen's Death

Things between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, have been tense since 2020. Sadly, their relationship worsened in the year since Queen Elizabeth II's death, but even before she passed away, William apparently snubbed Harry in a casually cruel way: he ignored a text from his younger brother.

Omid Scobie is a journalist and author who covers the royals. Page Six received a copy of his book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" prior to its November 28, 2023 publishing date, and the outlet divulged the details of a text exchange covered in Scobie's book. Harry apparently reached out to William, trying to figure out how to get to Scotland, knowing he had to get there to say goodbye to his grandmother.

One source told Scobie, "William ignored him," adding, "He clearly didn't want to see his brother." Harry then had to spend over $30,000 for his own plane, but sadly, Queen Elizabeth died before he even got off the ground. The other royals knew before Harry did, and the public found out while he was flying. On the way, Harry discovered that his grandmother died, and one of his friends told Scobie, "Harry was crushed. ... [The Queen] would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all."