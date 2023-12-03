Famous Women Who Have Been Candid About Taking A Break From Dating

Hollywood is notorious for its forever bachelors and men who simply can't settle down. In stark contrast, the narrative surrounding famous single women tends to focus on the negative aspects, often suggesting they might be lonely or unhappy. The real world isn't much different, but women don't seem to care as much anymore. According to Fortune, 52% of surveyed American women are either single or separated, with a 2022 Pew Research Center survey reporting that a significant 65% of single women they questioned are not actively seeking to date or be in a romantic relationship.

Despite the potential for societal scrutiny, famous women who choose to remain single have the privilege of openly discussing their decision with the world. From supermodel Linda Evangelista to Hollywood legends Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda, a handful of famous women have been candid about the benefits of opting out of the dating scene.

Some of them, such as Drew Barrymore and Chelsea Handler, have opted for a temporary hiatus from dating, while others are fully committed to the single lifestyle. Choosing to stay single is very obviously not due to a lack of options; it's a choice, and if you ask any of these five women, it's certainly been for the better.