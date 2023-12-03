Why Barbra Streisand Refused To Get Plastic Surgery To Boost Her Success

Barbra Streisand's distinctly curved nose is one of the most recognizable traits of the EGOT-winning performer (besides her powerhouse voice, of course). But when she was still a budding singer making a name for herself in the 1960s, that's precisely the signature feature some suggested the "Funny Girl" actor "fix" if she wanted to become famous.

In an excerpt of Streisand's memoir "My Name Is Barbra" shared by People, the singer revealed that many people told her to get a nose job and veneers if she wanted to make it in the industry. "I thought, 'Isn't my talent enough?' A nose job would hurt and be expensive. Besides, how could I trust anyone to do exactly what I wanted and no more?"

Streisand's refusal to go through with the surgery is a testament to the strong-willed attitude she's maintained over her decades-long career. It also shows just how protective the singer was over her greatest attribute and claim to international fame: her voice.