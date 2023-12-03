All The Details About Heather Rae El Moussa's Health Issues

Heather Rae El Moussa, a real estate agent and former model and actor, is best known for her role on the Netflix reality series, "Selling Sunset." Since her career began in film and modeling, Heather's life has seemingly been an open book, and the streaming series brought further details about her life out in the open. This was also true when she married fellow reality television star and real estate agent Tarek El Moussa in November 2021.

However, fans of "Selling Sunset" surely noticed that Season 7 didn't feature Heather prominently, although she did star in Season 6 while heavily pregnant. As she told E! News in March 2023, "I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. And so far, I've not been called back." In November, Heather took to Instagram to confirm her absence. "It's bittersweet to not be a part of [Selling Sunset] anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn't change the experiences I had," she wrote. However, Heather explained that fans could catch her in "a few scenes" of Season 7.

While her health status may have had nothing to do with Heather's exclusion from the seventh season, she has been dealing with some major health problems over the years.